Matteo Bocelli Sets 2025 UK Tour Dates in Manchester, Birmingham, & London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classical crossover star Matteo Bocelli has announced a trio of UK shows in Manchester, Birmingham, and London, as part of his ‘Falling In Love’ world tour for 2025, as he teases new music to come this year.

Matteo is blazing a trail, selling out tours in Europe, North and Latin America and Australia. From his first appearance on single ‘Fall On Me’ with his father, Andrea Bocelli in 2018, to singing a reimagined version of ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ with new composition from Hans Zimmer at the 2024 Oscars.

This trio of UK dates taking place in November this year form part of Matteo’s huge ‘Falling In Love’ world tour, which includes dates across North America and Europe.

The announcement comes alongside a tease of Matteo’s highly-anticipated second album, due later this year. The tour will kick off with two intimate album showcase performances in New York and Los Angeles.

The tour will see Matteo, alongside his full live band, perform songs from his upcoming new album, as well as favourites from his debut.

On the ‘Falling In Love’ world tour, Matteo Bocelli says: “I’m delighted to be announcing this new tour and this new musical era with my second album coming out later this year. I’ve spent the last two years on the road, writing songs and performing for fans and it brings me so much satisfaction to see people connect with my music. I’m really excited to perform new material as well as audience favourites so I hope you’ll come and see the show.”

Matteo has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages. His A Night With Matteo tour sold out globally-renowned venues including the Sydney Opera House and the Country Music Hall of Fame. The tour ran from late 2023-2025 and sold in excess of 100,000 tickets. He has sung for His Majesty Charles III and Queen Camilla, President Biden and opened for musical legend Lionel Richie.

His debut live performance at age 18 was at Rome’s Colosseum, and in 2018 he and his father released ‘Fall on Me,’ a stirring duet amassing over 400 million global streams to date.

In late 2024, Matteo unveiled his most recent single ‘If I Knew,’ featuring multi-platinum and Oscar-nominated artist, Sofia Carson. This heartfelt duet marks another significant step in Matteo's career, as he continues to forge his own genre, following the success of his self-titled debut album, ‘Matteo.’

‘Matteo’ displayed all the facets of his artistry—not just his strong yet vulnerable vocal style, but his songwriting as well. The record also features the singer’s hero, Ed SHeeran, who wrote ‘Chasing Stars’ for Matteo, a sweeping ballad that shows off his upper register.

Tour Dates:

2 November Manchester, The Bridgewater Hall

4 November Birmingham Symphony Hall

5 November London Adelphi Theatre

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 35% Gypsy - 24% Floyd Collins - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds