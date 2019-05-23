Marlowe, Canterbury Seeks Artists for Development Program ROAR

The open call is part of the theatre's artist development programme, ROAR. It will focus on the early development of ideas, drafts and works-in-progress of any performance style and size and offers a week of funded research and development, culminating in a public event at the theatre on Sunday 27 October.

Applicants are being asked to respond to Kent-born playwright Aphra Behn's quote: "A brave world: full of religion, knavery and change, we shall shortly see better days," (The Roundheads, 1682) and the issues of our turbulent times.

The Marlowe's Associate Director (New Writing), Andy Dawson, said there are big stories to be told: "Kent's shoreline faces Europe; our transport links form vital arteries that lead to the heart of current political crisis; our landscape is agricultural, industrial and post-industrial.

"Our towns have witnessed centuries of toil, upheaval and insurrection. Global news cycles sound ceaseless alarm about climate. Nationally, the battles of Brexit show no sign of relenting."

Artists will have professional mentoring and support and the opportunity to work together with the creative and production teams at The Marlowe. This will include technical advice, access to rehearsal spaces and the chance to work with professional actors and performers.

The deadline for submissions is noon on Friday 19 July. Further information and application details can be found here: marlowetheatre.com/create/opportunities/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You