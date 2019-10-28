Marisha Wallace Plays The Patrick Studio In 2020

One of the West End and Broadway's most instantly recognisable voices and beloved leading ladies is heading out on her first UK tour. Marisha Wallace - the sensational star of such smash-hit shows as Dreamgirls, Waitress, Aladdin and The Book of Mormon - will come to Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio on Saturday March 14 2020.

Tickets go on sale to Birmingham Hippodrome Friends and Patron scheme members from 10am, Thursday 31 October and to the general public on Friday 1 Nov at 10am.

Marisha, who has just completed a critically-acclaimed run in West End hit Waitress and, this summer, starred alongside Will Smith in Disney's big screen blockbuster Aladdin, said: "I'm so excited to be heading out on my first ever UK Tour.

"I fell in love with the UK from the moment I first I stepped on stage here. The warmth and love I've received from audiences has been really special and I cannot wait to head out to play theatres around the UK - it's going to be amazing."

Marisha - whose power-packed new single 'Fight Like A Woman' was released on Friday - was born and raised in a small town in North Carolina. But the small town never held down her big city dreams. From glittering New York, her unbelievable talent has taken her around the world.

On Broadway, Marisha starred in shows such as Disney's Aladdin, Book of Mormon and Something Rotten and then here in the UK as Effie White in the stellar West End hit Dreamgirls before following this up as Becky in the unmissable Waitress.

Described by The New York Post as "a marvel", Marisha's spine-tingling rendition of 'And I Am Telling You' from Dreamgirls has quite simply to be seen and heard to be believed.

Inspired by the likes of the late, great Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald, Marisha's voice will pull you from your seat and to your feet. She effortlessly infuses jazz, gospel and R&B with a healthy dose of soul that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.

Together with her theatre success, this versatile talent has taken on the mainstream music world by performing at the Royal Albert Hall, The London Palladium and Cadogan Hall with such revered International Artists as Seal, James Blunt and Gregory Porter.

And Marisha, who released her debut album 'Soul Holiday' in 2017, has just enjoyed huge success as Todrick Hall's special guest at his sold-out shows at The London Palladium and the O2 Ritz Manchester.

Her debut tour is presented by concert promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: "Marisha Wallace is an undoubted star of the West End and Broadway and her special talent is one that is rightly winning plaudits on both sides of the Atlantic.

"We are proud to be presenting Marisha's debut UK tour and we would advise fans of the West End and musical theatre to get their tickets early because these shows are likely to be among the must-see events of 2020."

Tickets for Marisha Wallace go on sale to Birmingham Hippodrome Friends and Patron scheme members from 10am, Thursday 31 October and to the general public on Friday 1 Nov at 10am. To book visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).





