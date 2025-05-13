MTI Reveals Junior Theatre Festival Europe 2025 Line Up

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theatre International has announced the line-up for this year's MTI Junior Theatre Festival Europe (JTF Europe), to be held at the ICC in Birmingham on 24th and 25th May. The sold out event, presented in partnership with iTheatrics in New York, will see 64 schools and youth groups from across the globe attend over the course of the weekend, making it the biggest event of its kind in Europe. Over 2500 people will attend from all parts of the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Malta, Norway, Georgia, Czechia, the USA, Australia and New Zealand.

Groups perform 15-minutes of their Broadway Junior show (60-minute and 30-minute versions of popular West End and Broadway musicals) and receive feedback from a panel of industry directors, choreographers and musical directors. 21 different musicals will be presented, including excerpts from: Annie JR., Disney's Finding Nemo JR., Legally Blonde the Musical JR., Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical JR., Disney's Newsies JR., Shrek the Musical JR. and more.

The Festival's New Works Showcase will feature preview performances of 9 to 5 JR. and Disney's Alice in Wonderland JR., two new Broadway Junior shows that will be released by MTI for licensing to schools and youth groups in the coming months. The segment will also feature an exclusive Q&A with Alistair Brammer (Wicked, Miss Saigon, LES MISERABLES).

As well as performing, students take part in workshops focusing on the core disciplines of acting, singing and dance. The young performers will have an opportunity to learn iconic choreography directly from the West End productions of Disney's Hercules, Hamilton and Mamma Mia!. Professional Development workshops, specially curated for theatre educators and directors, will be delivered directly to visiting teachers and group leaders by education specialists.

The Festival culminates in an Awards Ceremony, designed specifically to celebrate the talents of the visiting groups. Lucie Jones (Wicked, LES MISERABLES, The Baker's Wife and upcoming 13 Going on 30) will perform an exclusive mini-concert for the attendees to close out the programme.

Ryan Macaulay, producer of JTF Europe and Director of Operations, Education & Development at MTI, said: 'We're thrilled to announce this incredible line-up of performances, workshops and new opportunities. Now more than ever, the arts play a vital role in nurturing self-expression and collaboration in young people. Theatre has a unique power to bridge gaps and to create something beautiful out of difference. MTI is proud to provide a platform where students from across the globe can come together and experience that transformative power.'

