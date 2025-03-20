MOMENT BY MOMENT Film Of Alexander Sage Oyen's Song Cycle Will Be Released In Spring 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After the success of In Pieces musical film, Future Spotlight Productions has announced its next musical feature film, the première of song cycle Moment By Moment by Alexander Sage Oyen. Director Louis Rayneau leads a creative team of Rachel Sargent (Choreographer), Robert Bannon (Musical Director and Supervisor), Lyndon Brown (Director of Photography), Charlie Stace and Saahil Arora (Sound Designer), Sarah Jane Price (Casting Director), Sammy Wagner (Music Producer), Nichol Kelly (Costumes Designer) and Kailey Walker (Hair and Makeup).

Writer Alexander Sage Oyen said today: “Moment by Moment began as a concert at 54 Below in 2013, starring and made possible by close friends and collaborators who helped me fall in love with creating musicals. It is so incredibly special for me to be here over a decade later with a new group of collaborators (who have become such friends) creating something new, fresh, and unexpected with these songs. Revisiting these songs, arrangements, and orchestrations has been such a fruitful experience, and I am so incredibly grateful to Louis Rayneau and everyone at Future Spotlight Productions who have made this film possible.”

Casting and release details will be announced shortly.

Alexander Sage Oyen is a musical theatre composer. His musicals include Outlaws (Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals - book by James Presson, dir. Noah Himmelstein), Archie's Final Project (Book by James Presson and David Lee Miller), Diva (book by Sean Patrick Monahan), A Night Like This (book, music, lyrics, directed by Blayze Teicher, 54 Below) and Moment By Moment (directed by Brandon Ivie, 54 Below).

Louis Rayneau is an innovative Director/Producer. As an actor, his theatre credits include Cartoon Network LIVE! (World tour), Hotel For Criminals (New Wimbledon Theatre); and for television, Endeavour (ITV). As a director, his credits include In Pieces musical feature film subsequently adapted for theatre as a live digital hybrid (Turbine Theatre on the Jetty). During the pandemic, he created charity project Spotlight On The Future, where rising talent paired with established West End Stars in shows online and in person. Following the success of this, he partnered with KidZania London to create family films and live events. In addition to his creative work, he also is Director of an agency called Innovation Artists where his list of clients can be seen in shows including SIX, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera.

Choreographer Rachel Sargent trained at Laine Theatre Arts, she enjoyed a successful performing career, with highlights including roles in Mamma Mia! (Prince of Wales Theatre) and Hairspray (London Coliseum). As a choreographer her recent work includes the award-winning film In Pieces (also adapted for stage at the Turbine Theatre on the Jetty), Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (KidZania London); and for theatre Beauty and the Beast (Venue Cymru). Additionally, Rachel has served as resident choreographer and director for MSC Ships and created and recreated shows for LaplandUK.

