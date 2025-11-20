MISS SAIGON, BLOOD BROTHERS, CATS, and More Set For 2026 at Birmingham Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham Hippodrome has announced a line-up of new productions on sale for 2026. New shows include Miss Saigon, Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man, Sylvia, Cats and Blood Brothers. The Patrick Studio will host family shows Tales from Acorn Wood and The Gruffalo. Sleeping Beauty announced as the Hippodrome’s 2026 Pantomime. Brand new works to be showcased in the Patrick Studio through Birmingham Hippodrome’s Origins Festival: Celebrating New Work.

Miss Saigon

In June 2026 Michael Harrison in association with Cameron Mackintosh will present the spectacular new production of Miss Saigon as Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical is reborn. The acclaimed show makes a return to the city - where it's currently playing sold out dates to rapturous audiences in Birmingham – and will play an additional week at Birmingham Hippodrome from (Tue 23 Jun – Sat 27 Jun 2026). The soaring score features hit songs including The Heat is On, The Movie in My Mind, Last Night of the World and The American Dream.

Blood Brothers

Following its sell out success in 2024, Willy Russell's legendary Blood Brothers (Tue 20 Oct – Sat 24 Oct 2026) returns to the Birmingham stage in October 2026; telling the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

Sleeping Beauty

Direct from The London Palladium, the Hippodrome has announced Sleeping Beauty as next year's pantomime, starring panto legend Matt Slack (Sat 19 Dec 2026 – Sun 31 Jan 2027).

Sylvia

Shows already on sale include the Olivier Award-winning Sylvia (Tue 6 Oct – Sat 10 Oct 2026), starring powerhouse talent Beverley Knight reprising her Olivier award-winning role as Emmeline Pankhurst, alongside Sharon Rose as Sylvia. Fuelled by a soundtrack that joyously unites hip hop, funk, and soul, this musical is brought to life by world-renowned choreographer and storyteller Kate Prince (ZooNation).

The Car Man

Loosely based on Bizet's ever-popular opera, Matthew Bourne's award-winning The Car Man (Tue 13 Oct – Sat 17 Oct 2026) has one of the most thrilling and instantly recognisable scores in New Adventures' repertoire. Swapping the familiar 19th Century Spanish cigarette factory for a greasy 1950's garage-diner in the American Mid-West where the dreams and passions of a small-town are shattered by the arrival of a handsome and enigmatic stranger.

Cats

Later in October a spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's multi award-winning musical Cats (Tue 27 Oct – Sat 7 Nov 2026) arrives in Birmingham for two weeks only. Featuring, Old Deuteronomy, Macavity: The Mystery Cat, Jellicle Ball and the chart-topping hit Memory, this brand-new production is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie.

Tales From Acorn Wood and The Gruffalo

Families can enjoy two Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler stories brought to life on stage in 2026. Full of toe-tapping songs and puppetry, Tales from Acorn Wood (Tue 24 Mar – Sun 29 Mar 2026) comes to the Patrick Studio in March. In May a magical, musical adaption of classic picture book The Gruffalo (Wed 20 May – Sun 24 May 2026) will bring songs, laughs and monstrous fun for children and their grown-ups.

Continuing Birmingham Hippodrome's commitment to supporting new works, the Patrick Studio will host several new productions and workshops in 2026.

Please Do Not Touch

Written by former Birmingham Poet Laureate Casey Bailey, Please Do Not Touch (Thu 29 Jan – Sat 31 Jan 2026) tells the story of Mason, an activist who explores historic houses on TikTok to uncover the true stories behind the objects that lie within. After an incident he finds himself wrongly imprisoned in a Young Offender Institution. Can he find a way to survive this ordeal and navigate how to keep speaking up when everything is designed to silence him?

Mona Loser

Audiences can experience two new musicals in the making with workshop productions of Mona Loser (Tue 10 – Sat 14 Mar 2026), presented by the team behind Broadway and West End hit Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Inspired by Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and set to a slick, high-energy pop score, this sharp, satirical musical follows an unsuspecting girl as she's pushed into the spotlight to play the part of a viral sensation.

Wish List

Wish List (Thu 23 Apr – Sat 25 Apr & Thu 30 Apr – Sat 2 May 2026) is a new pop-rock musical written and composed by Charli Eglinton. Intimate, funny, and moving, Wish List is the story of how a disillusioned boy learns to live, from a girl who's going to die.

Origins Festival: Celebrating New Work

The Hippodrome's New Work & Artist Development Department will showcase new work from eight Birmingham-based artists with Origins Festival: Celebrating New Work (Mon 11 – Sat 16 May 2026) -the culmination of the 18-month Origins programme, which offered artists time and space to develop their practice, explore new ideas, and connect with a community of peers.

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and Relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more, head to the Hippodrome's accessible performances web page.

Tickets for new season shows will go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Thursday 20 November at 11am and on general sale on Monday 24 November at 11am.

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Tuesday 9 December at 11am and on general sale on Friday 12 December at 11am.