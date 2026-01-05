1984, SHERLOCK HOLMES, and More Set For Corn Exchange Newbury Spring Lineup

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Corn Exchange Newbury has announced its upcoming spring programme of theatre, talks and live experiences, bringing together gripping drama, laugh-out-loud comedy, fascinating true crime, inspiring science and much-loved television personalities.

Sherlock Holmes: The Hunt for Moriarty

Leading the programme is Sherlock Holmes: The Hunt for Moriarty (Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 January), a world-premiere show inspired by the work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Set in London, 1901, this dark and thrilling adventure finds Holmes and Watson drawn into a dangerous web of power, corruption and secrets that threaten to destabilise the British Empire itself. With powerful performances, a haunting soundscape and innovative design, this gripping game of intellect and sacrifice builds relentlessly towards a deadly final move.

The Makings of a Murderer 3: The Undercover Detective

True crime fans can prepare for an intense and chilling evening with The Makings of a Murderer 3: The Undercover Detective (Thursday 26 February). Former Scotland Yard undercover operative and Channel 4's Hunted star Peter Bleksley reveals the realities of infiltrating criminal gangs and the harrowing experiences that ultimately forced him into witness protection. This is crime-fighting as you've never seen it before – raw, honest and utterly compelling.

1984

Theatre lovers can also experience a striking new adaptation of George Orwell's classic with 1984 (Wednesday 4 March), presented by award-winning company Box Tale Soup. Using ingenious sets and evocative puppetry as a powerful metaphor for surveillance and control, this chilling production brings Orwell's dystopian vision vividly to life. Featuring the voices of Sophie Aldred, Joanna Lumley, and Simon Russell Beale as Big Brother, this is bold, inventive storytelling at its finest.

Parody of the Rings

For a lighter and riotously funny night out, Parody of the Rings (Thursday 26 March) delivers epic chaos and comedy in equal measure. When a cinema's Lord of the Rings marathon goes disastrously wrong, a group of hapless ushers are forced to improvise the entire trilogy live on stage using only the soundtracks and their imagination. Expect nonsense, quick-fire humour and an uproarious re-telling of Tolkien's saga like you've never seen before.

Susie Dent: Word Perfect

Words take centre stage with Susie Dent: Word Perfect (Friday 27 March), a brand-new tour from Britain's best-loved wordsmith. Packed with fascinating facts, surprising histories and delightful curiosities from the English language, Susie Dent's latest live show is a joyful celebration of words in all their weird, wonderful and magical glory.