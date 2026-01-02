SHEAR MADNESS, ANYTHING GOES, and More Set For The Mill at Sonning 2026 Season

The Mill at Sonning has announced the rest of its in-house productions for the whole of 2026. Following the previously announced farce Cash On Delivery by Michael Cooney, running 5 February to - 4 April, the season includes:

Jack and Sarah

The world stage premiere of Jack and Sarah (23 April - 14 June) is based on the much-loved 1995 film that starred Richard E. Grant and Dame Judi Dench that became the third highest-grossing British film at the UK box office for the year, behind Shallow Grave and The Madness of King George.

It’s a heartwarming, witty, and unexpected romantic comedy about finding love, family, and second chances in the most unlikely places. When Jack, a workaholic lawyer, is suddenly left to raise his baby daughter alone, his carefully ordered world unravels. Enter Amy, a free-spirited au pair with a big heart and an even bigger personality. Against all odds, and with a little help (and hindrance) from an

eccentric cast of family and friends, their two very different worlds collide in the most surprising and life-affirming way. Packed with sharp humour, tender moments, and a generous dose of 90s charm, Jack and Sarah, adapted for the stage by Duncan Abel (The Girl On the Train), is a joyous romantic comedy about the messy, unpredictable enchantment of life and love.

Cast to be announced.

Creative team:

Director Abigail Pickard Price

Lighting Designer Mark Dymock

Set Designer Terry Parsons

Sound and Composition Ella Wahlstrom

Movement Director Amy Lawrence

Casting Director Andrew Lynford

Shear Madness

The audience are the detective in Shear Madness (25 June - 15 August), a wildly entertaining whodunit, directed by the Mill’s Artistic Director, Sally Hughes, that has become a global comedy

sensation with more than 13.8 million fans, smash-hit productions staged in over 50 cities, and the title of longest-running play in US history according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Set in the lively and offbeat Shear Madness hair salon, the day begins like any other, full of eccentric clients and colourful banter. But everything turns upside down when the mysterious woman upstairs is found murdered, and suddenly, everyone’s a suspect! Who had the motive? Who had the opportunity? And who’s hiding something in plain sight? That’s where YOU come in.

Armed with sharp wit and a keen eye for detail, the audience works alongside the characters, following the trail of clues, laughing through the chaos, and questioning suspects live on stage. Every twist, alibi, and outrageous revelation is shaped by the audience’s choices, leading to a different ending every night. It’s an irresistibly clever mix of classic murder mystery, fast-paced improv, and laugh-out-loud comedy that keeps you guessing - and giggling - until the very end.

Written by Paul Pörtner (1925–1984) and first performed in Germany in 1963, a first US production in Boston ran from 1980 to 2020 at the Charles Playhouse Stage II. A second production began in 1987 at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and is still running. A French adaptation opened in Paris at the Théâtre des Mathurins in 2011 and has had over 3,500 performances.

Cast and more creative team to be announced.

Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d

Miss Marple investigates in Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d (Sept 4 to October 31), masterfully adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff (The Da Vinci Code, The Girl On The Train, Death Comes To Pemberley).

When a glamorous film star returns to St. Mary Mead and throws an opulent gathering at Gossington Hall, the evening ends in sudden, shocking death. As gossip ripples through the close-knit community, one guest begins to see the sinister patterns others overlook … the ever-watchful Miss Marple. In a world of dazzling façades and hidden grudges, nothing is quite as it seems. As Miss Marple peels back layers of lies and long-held secrets, she uncovers a heart-stopping story of obsession, betrayal and revenge.

The Mirror Crack’d is a spellbinding, atmospheric thriller packed with sharp dialogue, unexpected twists and an unforgettable cast of characters.

Cast and creative team to be announced.

Anything Goes

The Mill’s legendary Christmas musical is the tap-tastic, all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza, Anything Goes (19 November 2026 - 17 January).

Set sail on a riotous ocean cruise of romance, laughter, and glorious tap-dancing with Cole Porter’s timeless music, Anything Goes is packed with dazzling choreography, knockout vocals, and beloved classics including “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top,” and the show-stopping title number “Anything Goes.”

Join nightclub singer Reno Sweeney, wide-eyed stowaway Billy Crocker, and a ship-full of colourful characters as they navigate mistaken identities, madcap schemes, and unexpected love aboard the luxurious S.S. American. With sparkling wit, glamorous costumes, and Porter’s irresistible score, this is musical comedy heaven. Prepare to tap your toes, laugh out loud, and sail away on a joyous night you’ll never forget. Because on the S.S. American… ANYTHING GOES!