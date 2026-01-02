The Royal Opera’s TURANDOT To Screen At Minehead’s Regal Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An encore screening of Turandot by Giacomo Puccini will be presented at the Regal Theatre in Minehead. The live broadcast will beam from the Royal Opera House in London on Sunday, April 6, with the screening scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are priced at £15.50, with discounted rates available for film society members, theatre friends, students, ES40s, and audience members under the age of 14. Tickets may be booked online via the Regal Theatre website or purchased in person at the box office during regular opening hours.

Puccini’s final opera tells the story of Princess Turandot, a cold-hearted royal who declares she will only marry a suitor capable of solving three riddles, with execution awaiting those who fail. The arrival of an unknown prince challenges her authority and alters the balance of power at her court. The score includes the widely recognized aria “Nessun dorma.”

The opera is performed in Italian with English subtitles and has a total running time of approximately 205 minutes, including two intervals. The Regal Theatre bar will open at 1:30 p.m. ahead of the screening for refreshments.