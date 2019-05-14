MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Returns To Town

A smash-hit show is returning to town this month to deliver another dose of laugh-out-loud comedy to the women of Warrington.

Menopause the Musical is revisiting Parr Hall in two weeks, following its sell-out success at the venue last year.

Fully armed with a stellar cast, this hilarious stage show flies in the face of menopausal misery, instead choosing to laugh at the common misfortune of all women.

Jam-packed with hysterical one-liners and an innuendo-laden pop soundtrack, this comedy masterpiece will make you laugh so hard it is guaranteed to put your Tena Ladies to the test!

Starring Cheryl Fergison, Maureen Nolan, Rebecca Wheatley and Hilary O'Neil, Menopause the Musical introduces four women at a department store sale, who on first appearance have nothing in common.

However, the sale of a black lace bra soon stimulates comical female heart-to-hearts on hot flushes, night sweats, memory loss, chocolate binges, not enough sex, too much sex and plastic surgery.

Having entertained and inspired women across the world since 2001, this all-singing, all-dancing show will have you crying with laughter as you join together to accept "The Silent Passage" as nothing but an unavoidable stage in every woman's life.

Described by audiences as "a gem of a show" and a "fabulous night out", this rib-tickling triumph is a must-see for all women.

Tickets are on sale now at parrhall.culturewarrington.org or by calling Box Office on 01925 442345.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You