Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Luke Wright's THE REMAINDS OF LOGAN DANKWORTH Set For Two Dates In Bristol

Luke Wright's acclaimed The Remains of Logan Dankworth is at Bristol Wardrobe Theatre on 19 & 20 April.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Luke Wright's THE REMAINDS OF LOGAN DANKWORTH Set For Two Dates In Bristol

Luke Wright's acclaimed The Remains of Logan Dankworth is at Bristol Wardrobe Theatre on 19 & 20 April.

The Remains of Logan Dankworth is the third and final instalment of Luke Wright's trilogy of political verse plays. As we continue to discover the lingering legacy of Brexit, the play, set in 2016 as the referendum campaigns build, centres on themes of privilege and trust between married couples, between voters and politicians and trust and truth in the media.

After an extensive 2020 tour suffered multiple Covid caused postponements (and who could have predicted that the tour of a show about Brexit could be delayed and drawn out!), Luke feared the opportunity to perform the play around the country was lost. But now, following a successful run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe the play is touring around the country in the first half of 2023 including dates at Bristol Wardrobe Theatre on Weds 19 & Thurs 20 April.

Logan Dankworth, newspaper columnist and Twitter warrior, grew up romanticising the political turmoil of the 1980s. Now, as the EU Referendum looms, he is determined to be right there in the fray of the biggest political battle for years. Meanwhile, Logan's wife Megan wants to leave London to find a better place to raise their daughter. As tensions mount at home and across the nation, something is set to be lost forever. Can we ever learn to trust each other again?

Arifa Akbar in The Guardian said of the play 'His performance rumbles with rage, passion and humour, peppered with brilliantly smart observations' while The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan hailed it as 'a superb hour of pointed and timely storytelling, extraordinary and eloquent'.

The first two plays in the trilogy, What I Learned from Johnny Bevan and Frankie Vah, won praise from critics and audiences alike for their 'mature, lyrical and politically relevant poetic writing' (Exeunt), laced with wit, compassion and laser precision, dissecting the emotions of people affected by the political developments of the day.

Luke said 'The Remains of Logan Dankworth' is certainly the most complex and one of the most mature things I've written. As with my previous plays there is a strong personal story occurring against the backdrop of political upheaval. The previous plays dealt with the effects on real people of Thatcherism and the legacy of New Labour. This features a man approaching middle age excited by the febrile nature of British politics while trying to hold things together at home.'

'And I do believe that the arts (in my case theatre and poetry) can help us understand politics and the effects that political acts and policies have on all of us. Not that you need to be a news junky to appreciate the play, above all it's a cracking good story!'

The Stage agreed with him describing it as 'a hurtling, headlong hour of storytelling stuffed full of savage satire and astute observations' with The Daily Telegraph saying it 'Satirically gets the measure of our hysteria-wedded age... The language has a joyous alliterative swagger'.

At each show Luke will also perform an opening set of his poems, hailed as 'cool poems' by the legendary Patti Smith.

Luke Wright is a poet and theatre maker. This year he enters the 25th year of performing his poems live. Touring all over the world he is now acknowledged as one of Britain's top stand-up poets and one of the principal architects of the now thriving spoken word scene.

Flamboyant, political and riotously funny, his published work includes several collections of poetry and the three verse plays. He is the winner of a Fringe First, a Stage Award for Acting Excellence and three Saboteur Awards.



Fringe Hit SHEWOLVES Will Embark on Spring Tour Photo
Fringe Hit SHEWOLVES Will Embark on Spring Tour
After a hit run at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, SHEWOLVES embarks on a spring tour of theatres, schools, and community venues, from 14 April - 22 May. Named one of The Stage's 'Best shows of 2022', SHEWOLVES is written by Sarah Middleton and directed by Hannah Stone. 
Brooklyn Rep Presents Queer Horror-Comedy IN THE BASEMENT At The Glory, 14-24 May Photo
Brooklyn Rep Presents Queer Horror-Comedy IN THE BASEMENT At The Glory, 14-24 May
Brooklyn Rep presents the world premiere queer horror-comedy In the Basement by Bailey Williams 14-24 May at The Glory.
Photos: In Rehearsal With THE SIX OF CALAIS & RUTH By Pegasus Opera Staged At Susie Sa Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal With THE SIX OF CALAIS & RUTH By Pegasus Opera Staged At Susie Sainsbury Theatre
Pegasus Opera Company and Hagemann Rosenthal Associates presents a double bill The Six of Calais & Ruth at Susie Sainsbury Theatre, Royal Academy of Music, London, NW1 5HT. The productions will be staged on Friday 21 April 7.30pm, Saturday 22 April 7.30pm, Sunday 23 April 2.30pm. See photos from inside rehearsal!
Bristol Old Vic On Screen and Complicité Will Present The Live Broadcast of DRIVE Y Photo
Bristol Old Vic On Screen and Complicité Will Present The Live Broadcast of DRIVE YOUR PLOW OVER THE BONES OF THE DEAD
Time Out Bristol Old Vic today announced that its first “on-location” live broadcast will take place later this month at The Lowry, Salford.

More Hot Stories For You


Fringe Hit SHEWOLVES Will Embark on Spring TourFringe Hit SHEWOLVES Will Embark on Spring Tour
April 7, 2023

After a hit run at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, SHEWOLVES embarks on a spring tour of theatres, schools, and community venues, from 14 April - 22 May. Named one of The Stage's 'Best shows of 2022', SHEWOLVES is written by Sarah Middleton and directed by Hannah Stone. 
Brooklyn Rep Presents Queer Horror-Comedy IN THE BASEMENT At The Glory, 14-24 MayBrooklyn Rep Presents Queer Horror-Comedy IN THE BASEMENT At The Glory, 14-24 May
April 6, 2023

Brooklyn Rep presents the world premiere queer horror-comedy In the Basement by Bailey Williams 14-24 May at The Glory.
Photos: In Rehearsal With THE SIX OF CALAIS & RUTH By Pegasus Opera Staged At Susie Sainsbury TheatrePhotos: In Rehearsal With THE SIX OF CALAIS & RUTH By Pegasus Opera Staged At Susie Sainsbury Theatre
April 6, 2023

Pegasus Opera Company and Hagemann Rosenthal Associates presents a double bill The Six of Calais & Ruth at Susie Sainsbury Theatre, Royal Academy of Music, London, NW1 5HT. The productions will be staged on Friday 21 April 7.30pm, Saturday 22 April 7.30pm, Sunday 23 April 2.30pm. See photos from inside rehearsal!
Bristol Old Vic On Screen and Complicité Will Present The Live Broadcast of DRIVE YOUR PLOW OVER THE BONES OF THE DEADBristol Old Vic On Screen and Complicité Will Present The Live Broadcast of DRIVE YOUR PLOW OVER THE BONES OF THE DEAD
April 6, 2023

Time Out Bristol Old Vic today announced that its first “on-location” live broadcast will take place later this month at The Lowry, Salford.
Latitude Announces George Ezra Sunday TakeoverLatitude Announces George Ezra Sunday Takeover
April 6, 2023

Latitude festival has announced a George Ezra takeover on the Sunday of the festival. A series of special events have been developed to give fans of the iconic hitmaker a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in his musical world.
share
close sound sound