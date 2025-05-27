Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe Bring A COUPLE OF SWELLS to the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Couple of SwellsÂ â€“ the inspired pairing of two unique entertainers â€“ will come to the Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. The â€˜swellsâ€™ are Liza Pulman, songstress, comedienne and one-third of the iconic Fascinating AÃ¯da, and virtuoso pianist, songwriter and singer Joe Stilgoe. Theyâ€™ll perform at the Scarborough theatre on 25 June.

Together they combine humour and musicianship at the very highest level, making old songs sound new and new songs feel like youâ€™ve known them all your life.

Both born in the proverbial trunk, their style has been fine-tuned from cradle to stage, and together they have the musical and theatrical chemistry of Dudley Moore and Julie Andrews, Barbara Cook and Wally Harper, and all with just a sprinkling of Fred and Ginger!

Audiences will be swept away by Joeâ€™s dazzling piano playing, Lizaâ€™s exquisite vocals andÂ their beautiful, tight harmonies as they dig into the true classics and hidden gems ofÂ Irving Berlin, Paul McCartney, Jerome Kern, Billy Joel and Leonard Bernstein, mixed with aÂ few new songs specially written for the show.

A Couple of SwellsÂ launched in 2023, enjoying a major UK tour and a special one-nightÂ sold-out show at The Duchess Theatre in London.

Liza Pulmanâ€™sÂ career began at Glyndebourne Opera and has encompassed music, theatre and over 20 years as one-third of Britainâ€™s best-selling satirical comedy trio, Fascinating AÃ¯da. This much-loved satirical comedy group has just completed 100 sell-out shows across the UK, including three nights at the London Palladium, and played a run of shows at the Royal Festival Hall in January.

Lizaâ€™s solo career as a concert performer and recording artist has showcased a talent for

rediscovering, reinventing and reimagining timeless classics and lost gems. Most recently,Â Liza Pulman â€“ StreisandÂ played West End runs to packed houses and five-star reviews, and a new show,Â The Heart of It, started its 2023 tour at The Other Palace in London.

Joe StilgoeÂ is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter, known for writing songs that feel like classics, and adapting classics so they sound like theyâ€™ve just been written. Most recently, Joe arranged and accompanied Hannah Waddinghamâ€™s performance ofÂ Time After TimeÂ at the BAFTA Film Awards. Joe and Hannah also opened last yearâ€™s Olivier Awards with his arrangement ofÂ Anything Goes.

Growing up surrounded by music, Joeâ€™s career extends across theatre, TV and radio. Heâ€™s a regular on Radio 4 on shows including Loose Ends and The Horne Section and he has worked with some of the finest orchestras and bands in the world. Joe has releasedÂ eight albums, five of which topped the UK Jazz chart.

A Couple of SwellsÂ can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Wednesday 25 June. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.

