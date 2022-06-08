Liza Pulman Brings THE HEART OF IT To Wilton's Music Hall This Summer

Liza Pulman returns to London's historic Wilton's Music Hall next month to showcase songs from her spectacular new album in what promises to be two unmissable nights of music making.

The sensational singer will take centre stage at the legendary venue on Monday 4 July and Tuesday 5 July with her new show The Heart of It.

Liza is also one third of the acclaimed satirical comedy trio Fascinating Aida who are on the final legs of a mammoth 60+ date UK tour including two nights at the Royal Festival Hall.

Liza's new show premiered with a week of shows at the iconic new Riverside Studios where she played to capacity houses in April and has previously wowed sell-out audiences at Wilton's with her acclaimed West End tour de force Liza Pulman Sings Streisand.

The Heart of It sees her perform wonderful timeless classics and lost gems which have no business being lost, rediscovering and reimagining them for new audiences.

Her funny, intelligent and emotional connection to lyric and melody goes straight to the heart of every song, with a diverse and eclectic range of influences encompassing Michael Legrand, Irving Berlin, Randy Newman, Judy Collins and a host of other iconic artists.

Liza will be joined on stage at Wilton's Music Hall by her brilliant six-piece band led by Musical Director Joseph Atkins.

The show will feature songs from The Heart of It as well as Liza Pulman Sings Streisand and The Songs of Hollywood along with warm and humorous anecdotes, all combined in an evening designed to both break your heart and make you sing.

Liza says: "I absolutely loved my last time performing at Wilton's Music Hall - it has a very special atmosphere and an audience which is passionate and knowledgeable about music. It's one of London's most unique and historic venues and a total joy to play.

"So I can't wait to return next month with The Heart of It which is a joyous celebration of music that moves us, with all-new arrangements drawn from my new album. Surrounded by my band, this is live music in its true sense - great songs, great musicians and, of course, in a really great space.

"We had a fantastic response when we played at the Riverside Studios earlier this year, and I know Wilton's audiences are going to love this music just as much as I do. What a brilliant way to kick off the summer."

Liza Pulman's varied career has encompassed music, theatre and comedy. The daughter of celebrated screenwriter Jack Pulman (I Claudius, War and Peace) and actress Barbara Young (Last of the Summer Wine, Coronation Street), Liza's upbringing gave her a huge appreciation of classic theatre and film, as well as a deep affection for music of the 20s, 30s and 40s which so inspires her own music.

As a solo artist, Liza's impressive connection to her audience is well remarked upon in her myriad five-star reviews; flawless vocals accompanied by easy wit and natural storytelling make Liza one of the most compelling performers of her day.

She has collaborated with brilliant jazz pianist Gareth Williams on Liza Sings Harold Arlen and toured the UK with Songs of Hollywood alongside her band and Musical Director Joseph Atkins.

Liza performed her other acclaimed touring show Liza Pulman Sings Streisand in the West End in 2019, as well as a special performance at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall with The Brighouse & Rastrick Brass Band.

After training at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Liza joined the globally renowned Glyndebourne Opera, as well as performing leading roles in D'Oyly Carte and Carl Rosa companies. Her musical theatre performances have included Adrian Noble's award-winning 2002 London Palladium production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang alongside Michael Ball, and the UK tour of Doctor Dolittle with Philip Schofield.

In 2004, Liza joined the award-winning comedy trio Fascinating Aida. Queens of the Edinburgh Festival, Fascinating Aida have toured globally and continue to sell out theatres all over Britain. With their viral YouTube hits Cheap Flights, We're So Sorry Scotland, and now infamous Christmas Song, they continue to attract new audiences with material that is sharper and funnier than ever.

To find out more visit http://www.lizapulman.com/