Liverpool's Hope Street Theatre Announces New Autumn/Winter Season

Liverpool's newest theatrical space The Hope Street Theatre will officially re-open its doors on 5th October following its closure on 16th March 2020 after the Prime Minister's announcement closing all live entertainment venues. Covid 19 has had a massive effect on venues in the region and thanks to a DCMS Cultural Recovery Fund grant the venue secured its imminent future and enables the work previously started in its opening year to continue.

A varied season of professional and community projects will relaunch the venue for its re-opening Autumn/Winter Season that includes a two-week run of The Musical of Musicals The Musical! (16 - 27 Nov). Directed by West-End performer and Director Sharon Byatt The Musical of Musicals The Musical parodies and pastiches five separate musical theatre composers in five small mini-musicals. Also helping to launch the new season is a stunning new pantomime for the venue from local producers Just Entertainment. Sleeping Beauty (16 - 30 Dec.) stars Liverpool Live Radio's breakfast show host Aaron Hayes as Dame Dolly alongside an ensemble from LIPA and Performers Theatre School.

Launching the opening season is Sciptshop with their latest showcase of new writing Leaving (5-6 Oct). Twisting and shouting back into the space with several new plays is long-running Beatles themed theatrical festival Ticket To Write (8-9 Oct). Liverpool favourites Naughty Corner return to the venue with their latest production Sheep (14-16 Oct). Warrington based youth theatre company First Act Drama make their Hope Street Theatre debut with the powerful musical Spring Awakening (28 - 30 Oct). In November professional company Matter of Act present their stunning one man show Rossiter (4-6 Nov) which charts the ups and downs of one of Liverpool's most prolific exports Leonard Rossiter. Making a welcome return to the venue following a sell-out run in 2020 is Mike Howl's play This Girl (8 - 14 Nov) which looks at the iconic life of Cynthia Lennon. Wirral based Off The Ground round up the season as they bring their latest comedy drama The Drunks (2 - 4 Dec) to the venue.

General Manager of The Hope Street Theatre Sam Donovan is excited to finally be able to re-open the theatre following the prolonged closure due to the Covid-19 Pandemic "After almost 18 months, we are excited to be able to finally re-open our doors to welcome back new and old companies to the venue The Hope Street Theatre is all about celebrating the wealth of talent on offer in the region from youth theatre, community companies and professional productions and we believe that this re-opening season shouts that from the rooftops."

All shows can be booked through our website at www.hopestreettheatre.com or via telephone on 0344 561 0622