Live At Zedel Summer Season Announced

Live At Zédel, Soho's unique live entertainment concept at Crazy Coqs, announces their new 2019 summer season produced in partnership with Fane Productions.

Andy Hornby, Head of Events says: "Crazy Coqs continues to establish itself as London's art deco gem for international cabaret and live music. The season outlined below reflects the quality of shows that are both returning to Crazy Coqs and artists that are making their debut, and it is rewarding that more and more see Crazy Coqs as a platform to showcase their material. Our audience too continues to grow and become more diverse - a reflection of the density and breadth of the programme. This season, we are particularly proud to support the National Autistic Society in partnership with West End Wilma and some world-class guests, as well as supporting Pride In London with a incredible selection of LGBTQ-themed shows."

Featuring over 200 shows, highlights of the 2019 summer season include a new partnership with West End Wilma that features a monthly afternoon chat show with the West End's biggest names. The season starts in June with guests including Beverley Knight, Emma Hatton, Rachel Tucker and Luke Bayer. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask their own questions and all profits raised from the series will be donated to the National Autistic Society, to help stage more Relaxed Performances of theatre shows. The Crazy Coqs Presents... series with new solo shows just announced from Broadway's Telly Leung (Glee, Aladdin) and West End stars Sophie Isaacs and Claudia Kariuki. Olivier Award nominated writers of Six, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will come to the venue for An Evening with Marlow & Moss (LOL), in which they're joined by the Queens from the hit show, currently running at Arts Theatre. New solo shows include Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young, TV magician Ben Hart, Heathers' T'Shan Williams, The Overtones' Lockie Chapman, and the highly-anticipated return of cabaret royalty, Kit & McConnel.

Joe Stilgoe continues his annual weeklong residency this May with guests including Jason Manford, Meow Meow, Harry Hill, Hadley Fraser, Liane Carroll and The Mash Report's Rachel Parris. London's leading cabaret experts Black Cat return with 'Salon des Artistes' most Saturdays at 9.15pm and The Crazy Coqs Presents... curated by Mark Petty tackles a new music theme every last Sunday of the month. Other residencies include Bounder & Cad, Flo & Joan, Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party, Marcel Lucont's Cabaret Fantastique, Flanders & Swann, and Jay Rayner with his Quartet. Along with the continuation of the free of charge 'Round Midnight events every Friday and Saturday, other musical acts coming this season include contemporary swing group Jack Pack, classical vocal crossover group Per Voi with special guest Lucy Kay, string quartet Bowjangles and classical artists Laura Wright and Piano Brothers.

From across the pond, American female impersonator extraordinaire Randy Roberts is back by popular demand in June for a run of five shows of Randy Roberts Live! Tony nominee Charles Busch hosts an evening featuring the songs of Michael Legrand and Stephen Sondheim, and performer and daughter of Judy Garland, Lorna Luft returns to the venue for an extended run following a series of sold-out performances earlier this year. From further afield, Australian theatre star Michael Griffiths returns in August with his popular cabaret shows celebrating the music of Madonna, Kylie and Annie Lennox.

From July, Crazy Coqs will host the return of The Big Smoke Festival which includes Mum's The Word, a new honest and entertaining cabaret about the journey into motherhood by West End stars Lorna Want, Vivien Carter and Joanna Woodward. Other leading performers include Emma Lindars, Nick Hayes, Genevieve Nicole and Declan Egan each with their own solo cabarets.



Also in July, the venue celebrates Pride in London with shows from living fashion doll Clementine with Clementine's Liberty Special: A Star-Spangled Rainbow, Crazy Coqs' favourite La Voix, and Mark Farrelly's acclaimed one-man play Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope.

For full, up-to-date listings and info on all the shows and events please visit www.liveatzedel.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You