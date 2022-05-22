Live Art Documentary On the Adult Webcam Industry to Make London Premiere at The Cockpit

madma & Lacra present the WEBCAMMING CHRONICLES by Maud Madlyn (FRA) & Andrés Montes Zuluaga (COL) from Monday 6th - Wednesday 8th of June 2022. All shows are at 7pm with a Q&A session after each performance. The show is not suitable for children. The Cockpit is located at Gateforth Street, Marylebone, London NW8 8EH. Full price tickets: £20 / Concessions: £16.

Look us in the eye and tell us you've never been curious about the webcamming sex industry. Maybe you've seen adverts promising "easy money" and wondered what it would be like to be a model. Or played those games that generate your cam name. Ever thought about how common your sexual fantasies really are? Is there anything you can't ask a webcam model to do?

This is your chance to step into the labyrinth. It's a little like falling down the rabbit hole. Where gonzo journalism and interviews meet performance, video art, and theatre. Exciting and horrific all in one. Some of you will find it arousing. Some of you will find it disturbing. No judgement here, if there's one thing we learned as webcammers it's that the range of tastes and preferences is limitless.

TRIGGER WARNINGS: this show contains partial nudity, sexually explicit language and a distressing account of sexual violence. DO NOT bring your children. For consenting adults only.

It premiered digitally, in email format, as part of Voila! Europe Theatre Festival 2020. Webcamming Chronicles is part of Trojana, a stage and cinematographic triptych supported in Colombia by the Valle del Cauca Secretary of Culture, the city of Cali Secretary of Culture, La Tina Sonido, the Cali International Film Festival Producers' Salon, the Cali International Theatre Festival, Takeshima Studios, and supported in Mexico by the Live Art Seed Bed of Pachuca.

Book online at https://bit.ly/WebcammingChroniclesLondon or by calling the Box Office at 020 7258 2925.