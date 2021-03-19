Little Angel Theatre Announces Easter Activities For Children And Families

Little Angel Theatre's presents a digital production of Where the Bugaboo Lives running throughout the Easter holidays until 2 May. The popular interactive story by Sean Taylor (writer behind Little Angel Theatre's Finding Santa) and Neal Layton is brought to life in Little Angel's first made-for-zoom, style show for 5-11 year olds directed by artistic director Samantha Lane and designed by Ellie Mills. Young audiences 'choose their own adventure' while they watch, deciding which path the characters will take.

Floyd and his sister Ruby creep into the dark, shadowy valley behind their house... a valley full of all kinds of spooky, creepy creatures and the scariest of them all, the Bugaboo! Join Floyd and Ruby at every step of their journey, as you decide which path they take and what monsters they meet.

Where the Bugaboo Lives

A Little Angel Theatre Production

Ages 5 - 11

Digital production on zoom

Until 2 May

£13.50 per household littleangeltheatre.com

--

Meet a family of zany Eggs on Legs, living in a lost pocket of the globe. One day the wind blows a huge egg into their tree and they are excited to play with it. But what happens if it hatches and can they protect it from the slithery snake?

Garlic Theatre conjures a poetic, Dr Seuss world full of eggcentric puppets and music to make you roll around with laughter. A cracking family show bursting with wonder and surprise - you will never look at an egg in the same way again.

Each performance will include an eggciting post-show workshop of around 15 minutes to get you in the mood for Easter.

Eggs on Legs

Presented by Garlic Theatre

Ages 3-8

Digital production on zoom

30 March, 31 March, 12 April, 11am & 2pm

£13.50 per household littleangeltheatre.com

--

Awaken your imagination with this interactive, sensory and wondrous online zoom show for under 5s, their parents/carers and families. Poetry, drawing and gentle play combine to broaden your horizons. We Cover the Universe combines streamed content with live audience interactions.

We first meet Dot when she's feeling small. She's stuck in a grey room until, one day, she starts to draw and dream. Plucking up the courage to venture out, she encounters a glorious new world of colour. And learns there's more to life than she ever thought.

We Cover the Universe

Presented by Akin

Digital production on zoom

For under 5s and their families

6 & 7 April, 11am & 2pm

£13.50 per household littleangeltheatre.com

--

Learn how to make your own puppets with Little Angel's Easter craft sessions delivered via zoom from 6 - 9 April. Children aged 6 - 10 can join the Little Angel team in a series of fun, creative workshops to get the Easter holidays off to a crafty start.

Watch a fun short story, Make a puppet or craft and Share your creations and bring your puppets or stories to life! The perfect holiday activity to get imaginations whirring! You can join us for just one day or the full week, as each day will be unique and take your children through a different puppetry style. Throughout the week newspaper will be transformed into flying creatures, shadowy scenes will be created, new stories will be spun and characters from your imagination will come alive through rod puppetry!

Watch a fun short story, Make a puppet or craft and Share your creations and bring your puppets or stories to life! The perfect holiday activity to get imaginations whirring! You can join us for just one day or the full week, as each day will be unique and take your children through a different puppetry style. Throughout the week newspaper will be transformed into flying creatures, shadowy scenes will be created, new stories will be spun and characters from your imagination will come alive through rod puppetry!

Tuesday 6 April: Make a flying paper raven puppet inspired by The Girl and the Raven

Wednesday 7 April: Make a soaring, swooping dragon puppet inspired by Silver in the Sky

Thursday 8 April: Exploring shadows, inspired by The Magic Porridge Pot

Friday 9 April: Make a cardboard theatre with rod puppets inspired by The King's Soup

The sessions will be led by Little Angel Theatre's Community Engagement Manager Laura Hunt, with support from Puppetry Interns Ruby Saide and Jessica Shead.

Easter Holiday Craft Sessions

Delivered via zoom

Ages 6 - 10

6 - 9 April 10.30am - 11.45am.

£15 per child per session littleangeltheatre.com

--

ver the past 60 years, a huge range of designers have brought their unique puppet designs to life on the Little Angel Theatre stage. In this new online series, Little Angel's very own puppet 'Angel' will meet and interview these designers, finding out more about their experiences of puppetry design and why they love working in the field. Each designer will also bring along an easy puppet make that children can follow along at home. One interview will be released every week from 1 April at youtube.com/thelittleatheatre.

People Behind the Puppets

From 1 April

Free digital series released weekly youtube.com/thelittleatheatre.

--

Little Angel Theatre's popular Watch, Make, Share series of digital shorts and puppetry making activities continue, with a new short and craft activity released every two weeks. The upcoming programme:

From 21 March - Envis and Outo

Envis and Outo are snowflakes. Every year their community undertakes an incredible journey from ice to water to air to water to ice again. But the extraordinary thing is, they can never return looking the same. Envis refuses to join in The Journey because she doesn't like change. Can Outo persuade her that there is so much more to see? By Sam Sutherland Productions

From 28 March - Suitcase Circus by Folded Feather

Suitcase Circus is a live globetrotting theatre performance which has graced the stage in pretty much every place you can imagine a show going on. This extraordinary menagerie is a who's who of the world's most talented objects.

From 11 April - The Stone Soup, by Bronia Evers and One Moment in Time Storytelling

A new retelling of the classic European folktale. Three travellers arrive in a village and claim they will make soup from a stone, which sparks the curiosity of the locals...This short film features puppetry, storytelling, original music, and a specially designed 'crankie theatre' with scrolling paper scenery.

Watch, Make, Share

Free digital shorts released every two weeks

youtube.com/thelittleatheatre.