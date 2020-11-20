Little Angel Theatre Announces Digital Christmas Season

Christmas might be looking a little different this year, but Little Angel Theatre has revealed their plans for bringing the magic of puppetry into people's homes this festive season.

Little Angel Theatre's much-loved adaptation of Tim Hopgood's early years book WOW! Said the Owl is coming back in a new, digital way, so that families can recreate the experience of live theatre at home. This was due to be a live, socially distanced production at the theatre, but in light of the latest lockdown announcement, Little Angel Theatre had to change tack. The theatre is thrilled to share this interactive digital version of the show, encompassing a performance and a guided activity via Zoom.

In addition, Little Angel Theatre will be releasing two digital shorts and one digital advent calendar for free on their YouTube channel. Count down to Christmas with daily readings of Patrick Nielsen and Robyn Wilson- Owen's The Christmas Nisse; take a peep inside the North Pole Control Centre on Christmas Eve to find out who the real hero of Christmas is in Mother Christmas; and join in with Baby and Puss-cat's festive fun in Puss-cat's First Christmas.

Little Angel Theatre's Artistic Director, Samantha Lane, said: 'We know many families will be missing out on their Christmas theatre trips this year, so we're delighted to be sharing some brilliant puppetry productions, old and new, to make this festive season feel extra special.'

WOW! Said the Owl (Zoom)

A Little Angel Theatre production

Based on the book written and illustrated by Tim Hopgood

Dates: 2-31 December 2020

Relaxed performance: Sunday 20 December, 2.30pm

Explore the wonderful world of colours with a curious little owl, who is determined to stay awake and see what daylight brings.

From the warm, pink glow of dawn through to a day filled with the bright colours of green leaves, blue sky, white clouds and, finally, a stunning rainbow - 'WOW!' But despite the beauty of the daytime world, the little owl decides that the night-time stars are the most beautiful of all.

WOW! Said the Owl, the acclaimed children's book by award-winning author, Tim Hopgood, is brought to life through a blend of beautiful storytelling, puppetry and music.

Join us for an interactive experience, delivered via Zoom, where you will be greeted by one of our talented performers, watch a recorded version of the show, and take part in post-show activities.

Aimed at ages 2-5

Running time: 1 hour approx.

£13.50 per household

Based on the book by Tim Hopgood

Adapted and directed by Joy Haynes

Set and costumes designed by Fiammetta Horvat

Puppets designed and made by Keith Frederick

Music and lyrics by Dominic Sales

Performed by Nix Wood/ Lizzie Wort

This production of WOW! Said the Owl is based on the book WOW! Said the Owl © 2009 Tim Hopgood,

published by Macmillan Children's Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers International Ltd.

Mother Christmas (YouTube)

A Little Angel Theatre production

Dates: Available from 1 December 2020

Father Christmas, Santa Claus, St Nick... we think we know who's responsible for delivering our presents on Christmas Eve. But who plots the sleigh's route, triple checks the presents and manages air traffic control on the all-important night? Mother Christmas, of course!

The LAT News film crew have secured exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the mastermind of Christmas Eve, as she prepares for the busiest night of the year in her high-tech control centre. When Father Christmas gets into trouble, can she and her mischievous Pixie helper rescue him in time to deliver all the presents by morning?

This light-hearted and lively tale will introduce you to a new festive hero, and bring much-loved Christmas traditions careering into the 21st Century.

This film will be released for free on the Little Angel Theatre YouTube channel.

Running time: 15 minutes approx.

Free

Written by Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane

Directed by Samantha Lane

Music and Lyrics by Barb Jungr

Puppets designed by Lyndie Wright

Set designed by Ellie Mills

Set making support by Emma Tompkins and Jessica Shead

Performed by Gilbert Taylor and Lizzie Wort

Director of Photography Alexander Michaelis

Edited by Kimberley Mirren

Capture, VFX and Post Production provided by Studio Kix London.

The Christmas Nisse (YouTube)

A Little Angel Theatre production

Based on the book written by Patrick Nielsen and decorated by Robyn Wilson-Owen

Dates: Available from 1 December 2020

Just when Bruno most needs it, a cheeky Scandinavian Christmas nisse elf is sent to find out about English Christmas, and to create mischief.

This Advent Calendar story is a heart-warming tale which will take you all the way to Christmas with a chapter for each day of December.

Find out what antics the naughty elf gets up to when she senses that people are not being Christmassy enough.

Ideal for primary-aged children and the young at heart, make this a family favourite to be enjoyed year after year and create a new family tradition.

We will be releasing a chapter a day, read by one of our talented performers, along with craft activities related to each chapter, to take you all the way up to Christmas Eve and get you in the mood for the festive season. They will be released for free on the Little Angel Theatre YouTube channel.

Running time: 20 minutes approx. each day

Free

Written by Patrick Nielsen

Decorated by Robyn Wilson-Owen

Puss-cat's First Christmas (YouTube)

A Little Angel Theatre production

Dates: Available from 16 December 2020

It's a snowy Christmas Eve. Dad is busy with preparations for Christmas Day and Baby and Puss-cat are

keen to help out as best they can. Everyone is excited, especially Puss-cat. This is his first Christmas. He can hardly contain himself at the thought of a visit from Santa!

However, not everything goes to plan..

This Christmas, join the cast of the Little Angel Theatre's production of Sleepyhead and their latest family member, Puss-cat, for a serving of seasonal silliness in the digital short; Puss-cat's first Christmas.

This production will be released for free on the Little Angel Theatre YouTube channel.

Running time: 20 minutes approx.

Free

Written and directed by Michael Fowkes

Music composed by Mikey Kirkpatrick

