Leeds Playhouse Reveals Autumn/Winter 2025-26 Season

Leeds Playhouse has revealed a medley of productions running from Autumn/Winter 2025-26 including a striking new production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. This thrilling season offers an exhilarating programme of entertainment for all ages, packed with gripping classic drama, inspiring new work, and imaginative family festive shows.

Chief Executive Shawab Iqbal said: “This Autumn/Winter 2025-26 season, our focus remains on stories told with epic intent. We're celebrating the connections that bring us together -within our Leeds communities, across Yorkshire, and throughout the UK theatre landscape. Leeds Playhouse continues to be a home for both artists and audiences, nurturing partnerships that give people space to be seen and heard. With productions that inspire joy and togetherness, ensuring theatre is open to all, and a refreshed all-day experience in our Cafés, restaurants and bars, we hope our warm welcome encourages even more people to step inside and be part of what we're creating this season.”

The Autumn/Winter 2025-26 season of produced work includes:

Leeds Playhouse will join forces with leading theatre companies Headlong, Shakespeare's Globe, and Bristol Old Vic for a striking new production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Directed by Headlong's Artistic Director Holly Race Roughan, this bold reimagining continues the Playhouse's long-standing partnership with Headlong, following critically acclaimed productions such as Jitney, The House Party, A Raisin in the Sun, and Henry V. This new staging exemplifies the companies' shared commitment to approaching every play - regardless of its age or familiarity - as if it were brand new. Audiences will be invited to rediscover a beloved classic through a fresh, contemporary lens that challenges expectations and breathes new life into Shakespeare's timeless tale.

Quarry Theatre (14 - 28 February 2026)

Holly Race Roughan said: “The world of A Midsummer Night's Dream is a turbulent one, the natural environment is upside down and unpredictable, and the political and social landscape is on edge, creating a sense of tension that we are all experiencing today.

“This new staging will explore some of the darker elements of Shakespeare's well-known comedy, turning it on its head and asking us to reexamine its themes and subject matter.

“Following a highly successful collaboration on Henry V, it is a joy to be partnering once again with Shakespeare's Globe and our committed national partners to allow audiences to meet this play in the moment we are in”.

This September, Leeds Playhouse presents the critically acclaimed theatre adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird. Adapted for the stage by the Oscar-winning Aaron Sorkin and Directed by Tony award-winning Bartlett Sher, this riveting stage version of the seminal American novel, became a Broadway and West End sensation with star-studded sell-out runs on both sides of the Atlantic.

Quarry Theatre (8 September – 4 October)

Out of Many People CIC and Leeds Playhouse present Rooted, a vibrant series of conversations, performances and cultural moments celebrating Black heritage, creativity and storytelling. From iconic pioneers to local voices, Rooted honours the past while spotlighting the shapers of today's Black British culture. This is Black excellence – uplifting, unapologetic and for everyone.

Quarry & Courtyard Theatres (October – November)

For the festive season, Leeds Playhouse will stage Yorkshire writer Deborah McAndrew's fresh and magical adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless classic A Christmas Carol. Epic in scale, this heart-warming production, celebrating the true meaning of Christmas, is directed by Amy Leach (Animal Farm, Macbeth, Mr Snow) and will take audiences on a sumptuous, ghostly adventure. This high-energy production will feature set and costume design by Hayley Grindle (Animal Farm), crafted in Leeds Playhouse workshops by its talented production teams.

Quarry Theatre (20 November 2025 – 17 January 2026)

Director Amy Leach said: "I am thrilled to direct A Christmas Carol at Leeds Playhouse for the 2025 festive season. The magic of this timeless tale is that, whether it's your first or thirty-first time experiencing it, the classic storytelling is a heartwarming reminder of the power of kindness, generosity, and the holiday spirit. Debbie's adaptation has it all, delivering both thrills and festive joy. Christmas at Leeds Playhouse is always a special time, where schools, groups, friends, and families come together to create lasting memories. I can't wait to share this enchanting production, with its stunning design and beautiful music, with audiences of all ages at the Playhouse.”

During Autumn/Winter 2025-26, Leeds Playhouse will host some of the UK's leading theatre companies, artists and comedians, including:

Winner of the Women's Prize for Playwriting in 2022, Consumed by Northern Irish playwright and screenwriter Karis Kelly is a pitch-black, twisted tale of dysfunctional family dynamics, generational trauma and national boundaries. Directed by Paines Plough's Joint Artistic Director Katie Posner. Courtyard Theatre (10 – 13 September)

In Ay Kash / ای کاش / If Only, the space is held by the presence of Rachel Karafistan of Cosmino Theatre, yet it is the voices, films, songs, and drawings of eleven young women in Afghanistan that take centre stage. The material for the show has been exclusively collected via Telegram under the constant pressure of lack of electricity, internet access and Taliban surveillance.

Courtyard Theatre (4 October)

The title is still under wraps but Hollie McNish, poet and author, is back with a brand-new book tour. The Sunday Times bestselling author, chatter and poetry lover will be showcasing her much-loved poetry as she reads from this new collection about love, loss, wolves and warm morning croissants. Expect strong language and adult content.

Quarry Theatre (11 October)

Comedians Fin Taylor and Horatio Gould bring their wildly popular podcast Fin vs History to Leeds Playhouse, blending sharp wit with historical chaos. Known for their irreverent takes on world events, the duo reimagine history with hilarious inaccuracy, all from their trademark disgusting sofa. With a growing fanbase and sold-out live shows, Fin vs History: Live! is fast becoming a cult favourite for comedy lovers who enjoy history - just not the facts.

Quarry Theatre (23 October)

Transform, the UK's leading festival for inclusive, international performance, returns with two bold works. In Exxy, queer, disabled artist Dan Daw confronts imposter syndrome and self-worth through movement and text, set against the raw backdrop of the Australian outback. Meanwhile, Brazilian collective MEXA presents The Last Supper, a powerful performance-banquet blending autobiography, protest, and celebration, queering Western art history with a feast of solidarity, joy, and resistance.

Courtyard Theatre (Exxy 22 & 23 October; The Last Supper 25 October)

Leeds International Festival of Ideas (LIFI25) returns in October with a bold lineup of global thinkers, kicking off with three headline speakers: hip-hop legend and activist Chuck D, women's health campaigner and broadcaster Myleene Klass MBE, and etiquette expert William Hanson. From cultural commentary to personal advocacy and modern manners, these voices set the tone for a festival that champions curiosity, connection and fearless conversation.

Quarry & Courtyard Theatres (14 – 18 October)

Beloved comedian, broadcaster and author Sandi Toksvig returns with Friends of Dorothy – an evening of literary mischief, curious titles, and clever conversation. Following a sell-out run in 2024, this joyful celebration of books features outrageous stories, a spirited Q&A, and the fan-favourite ‘Cleverest Person in the Room' game, all delivered with Sandi's signature wit and warmth.

Quarry Theatre (28 October)

Leeds Conservatoire actors and actor-musicians return with a gripping double bill of modern classics. Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, adapted by Rona Munro, places the author centre stage in a bold feminist retelling of her iconic tale. Paired with Evan Placey's Jekyll and Hyde, a radical reimagining that collides Victorian horror with contemporary tensions, this electrifying duo explores identity, creation, and the monsters within.

Courtyard Theatre (Jekyll and Hyde 30 October; Frankenstein 1 November)

A roar-some adventure awaits in November bursting with funky music, real-life stories, and mind-blowing dinosaur science. Inspired by a chance meeting with top dino expert Dr Jakob Vinther, The Colour Of Dinosaurs is a colourful exploration that dives into what dinosaurs really looked like. With a brilliant team of creative minds, the show celebrates what makes us all unique celebrating everyone's identities, including disability and cultural identity and of course how much we all love dinosaurs. Grab your imaginary claws and join us for a dino-tastic time! For budding palaeontologists aged 5 and above.

Courtyard Theatre (7 & 8 November)

Set in the turbulent aftermath of the Strangeways Prison Riot of 1990, Ordinary Decent Criminal is a bold new play introduces us to Frankie, a recovering addict, portrayed by acclaimed political comedian Mark Thomas as he navigates the radical landscape of a liberal prison experiment. Written by Ed Edwards, the award-winning playwright behind England & Son and A Political History of Smack & Crack, this gripping new production reunites Edwards with Thomas to explore themes of freedom, rebellion, and chaotic love. Directed by Charlotte Bennett, Joint Artistic Director of Paines Plough, this is theatre that challenges, provokes, and ignites.

Courtyard Theatre (12 & 13 November)

The Legends of Them is a unique theatrical experience by connoisseurs of experimental entertainment, Hackney Showroom. Darkness descends at the Pink House in Tiruvannamalai, India. As the storm cracks through the windows, Lorna's memories pierce the silence as the legends of her life come to guide her. With high octane musical numbers, this is a virtuoso solo performance created by award-winning, internationally acclaimed reggae artist Lorna Gee.

Courtyard Theatre (18 & 19 November)

Young audiences will have an unbe-leaf-able time at Leeds Playhouse this festive season as Stick Man is branching out in Leeds. This much-loved adaptation from Freckle Productions, the team behind Zog and Zog and the Flying Doctors, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves. Based on the book by Julia Donaldson, with illustrations by Axel Scheffler.

Courtyard Theatre (6 December 2025 – 4 January 2026)

Bright Sparks Theatre Company returns with Emporium Curioso 2 – a magical festive adventure set in a mysterious little shop tucked away from the busy world. As snow falls outside, the shopkeepers dust off decorations and memories, surrounded by curious objects that each hold a story, some joyful, some spooky, some full of laughter. Blending wonder, warmth and imagination, this enchanting show invites families to explore a treasure trove of tales and forgotten moments, perfect for the festive season and a welcome return to the Playhouse following Paradise Club in 2024.

Barber Studio (17 & 18 December)

Following the phenomenal success of I Know What I Saw, one of the best-selling paranormal shows in theatre history, Danny Robins returns with Uncanny: Fear of the Dark – a new live stage show, directed by Sam Hodges and based on his award-winning podcast. Featuring chilling real-life stories, full set and costume, spine-tingling sound design, and gripping investigations into hauntings, UFOs, and the unexplained, Danny is joined by experts Dr Ciarán O'Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow to explore mysteries that defy logic. Expect audience interaction and participation and whether you're a sceptic or a believer, prepare to be captivated and maybe even a little afraid of the dark.

Quarry Theatre (27 – 29 January)

Award-winning comedian and writer Bridget Christie is heading back on the road with her brand new show live show Jacket Potato Pizza. A kidney stone. A stray cat. An eye-themed fetish. Creator of Channel 4's smash hit sitcom The Change and BBC Radio 4's Mortal. Star of Taskmaster, Ghosts, Uncanny, and Off Menu.

Quarry Theatre (30 January)

Sara Pascoe brings her new show, I Am A Strange Gloop, to Leeds Playhouse in February. Ever had a late-night thought so profound you couldn't wait to share it, only to realise it made no sense in the morning? That's this show. A surreal, hilarious dive into the chaos of sleepless nights, unwashed kitchens, and reluctant husbands. Pascoe is best known for her appearances on Taskmaster, Live at the Apollo, The Great British Sewing Bee, QI, and co-hosting the Weirdos Book Club podcast.

Quarry Theatre (4 February 2026)

Beloved comedian Sue Perkins returns to the stage with a brand new production and her first live show in over a decade - The Eternal Shame Of Sue Perkins. You may know her as Bake-Off Sue, Taskmaster Sue, Just A Minute Sue, or the Sue that gives you travel envy – but stand-up Sue is full of surprises. In this new show, she shares the unlikely happenings from a career in the spotlight.

Quarry Theatre (6 February 2026)

Little M is a reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid for anyone who feels like they're swimming against the tide. Fantastical puppetry, magical transformations, and spectacular dance all come together in this coming-of-age story to welcome you into the wondrous worlds above the waves and deep down below. Little M is a celebration of difference for everyone 9 and above, from the minds of Anders Duckworth (Choreographer & Co-Director) and Luke Skilbeck (Writer & Co-Director).

Courtyard Theatre (17 February)

balletLORENT returns to the Playhouse with its spellbinding retelling of Snow White, a powerful blend of dance, storytelling, and stunning visuals. Directed by Liv Lorent and narrated by Olivier and Tony Award-winning actor Lindsay Duncan, this dark fairytale features a cast of eleven extraordinary performers in costumes by Libby El-Alfy and Nasir Mazhar, with music by Doctor Who composer Murray Gold. The production is brought to life through Phil Eddolls' set design and Malcolm Rippeth's lighting, with text by former Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy. The perfect introduction to ballet and dance for 5+.

Courtyard Theatre (20 & 21 February)

The Playhouse's award-winning Playhouse Connect team continues to engage with up to 20,000 people each year, delivering work with participants ‘on their doorstep' around the city as well as providing a warm welcome in the Playhouse building. This includes Buzz, our programme for people with learning disabilities; a weekly range of Theatre of Sanctuary activities for refugees and people seeking asylum – a programme that in 2024 celebrated its 10thanniversary; a Creative Ageing programme including weekly Heydays activity and regular arts sessions for people living with dementia; and a comprehensive youth programme including Leeds Playhouse Youth Theatre for people aged 8-21 and programmes of work with schools across the region. Access provision at the Playhouse, including the Playhouse Connect work, is supported by Access Partner Irwin Mitchell.

