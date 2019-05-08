Laughing Beaver Productions Presents LAURA-DOE'S VAUDEVILLE OF THE VULVA

Ever confused a Volvo with a vulva? A G-string with a G-spot? A missionary with a position? Dripping with tongue-in-cheek humour, Laura-Doe's canny characters and unusually vocal velvet vulvae illuminate and entertain on the fertile topic of female genitalia. Taking the baton from Eve Ensler's ground-breaking Vagina Monologues, Vaudeville of the Vulva leads us giggling and gasping into a deeper appreciation of this much maligned and misunderstood body part.

Written and performed by comedian, singer/songwriter and award-winning sex educator, Laura-Doe, the show is hosted by an eccentric Oxford professor who introduces an array of guests from The Vulva Underground. Not to be confused with Puppetry of the Penis, it is funny, sexy and wise, yet involves no nudity. It has received rapturous acclaim.

For the majority of people, women's genitals are hard to name accurately, if at all, and remain shrouded in mystery. Vaudeville of the Vulva is a series of light-hearted sketches that inform by entertaining. However, its motivation is also serious, seeking to gently lift taboos, using comedy and song to release tension and create the freedom to speak about, understand and appreciate this amazing area through which we are all designed to enter the world.

A professional somatic sexologist, Laura-Doe is passionate about empowering people to understand and appreciate their natural capacity for pleasure. When not entertaining, she gives sessions and runs sexuality workshops through The yOniversity and develops educational tools such as The Vulvalicious Cushions, The Art & Science of Female Arousal DVD and the yOnilates programme of pelvic floor empowerment.





