LOVE STORY: 10th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT at Cadogan Hall Postponed Until 20th September 2020

Love Story: 10th Anniversary Concert has been postponed at Cadogan Hall until 20th September 2020.

Love Story: 10th Anniversary Concert will feature original cast members Michael D. Xavier (Oliver Barrett), Emma Williams (Jenny Cavilleri) and Peter Polycarpou (Phil Cavilleri). This concert marks the 10th Anniversary of Love Story's premiere at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2010, before a run at the West End's Duchess Theatre. Love Story was Olivier-nominated for Best Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (Xavier) and Best Actress in a Musical (Williams). Since its West End run in 2010, the show has been performed in the USA, Russia, The Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, South Korea, Italy, Germany and Bolton Octagon Theatre.

Michael D. Xavier (Oliver Barrett IV), has most recently been seen as Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard (ENO/Palace Theatre, Broadway). Other notable credits include Assassins (Menier Chocolate Factory), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air) and The Pajama Game (Shaftesbury Theatre). He is joined by Emma Williams (Jenny Cavilleri), whose West End work includes Half a Sixpence (Noel Coward Theatre), Mrs Henderson Presents (Noel Coward Theatre), and ChiFy ChiFy Bang Bang (London Palladium). Completing the lead casting is West End legend Peter Polycarpou (Phil Cavilleri), whose extensive career includes Les Misérables (Palace Theatre), The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), City of Angels (Donmar Warehouse), Sweeney Todd (Adelphi Theatre) and Oslo (National Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre).

The show will be directed by Samuel Hopkins with musical direction by Andrew Linnie, the team behind the acclaimed 2016 Cadogan Hall concert of Howard Goodhall's The Hired Man, starring Jenna Russell and John Owen-Jones.

Box Office: https://cadoganhall.com/whats-on/love-story/ 020 7730 4500





