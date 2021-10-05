LOVE DANCE Comes to Chiswick Playhouse Next Month

Following their riveting and electrifying five-star play Delivery, acclaimed duo Andy Walker (The Story of Tracy Beaker) and Lesley Manning (Ghostwatch) have teamed up once more to present Love Dance. This heart-warming and uplifting romantic comedy tells of the hilariously rocky path of the two most unlikely characters as they try to find love. A reverse love story for our generation, the play explores the balance of highflying careers and motherhood goals with all the heart and humour of a rom com.

Inspired by a close friend of the creative team, this comic triumph follows accomplished surgeon Rose, who is desperate to have a baby but doesn't want a long-term relationship. She's carved out a successful career for herself based on innate ability and a lifetime of hard work, but now her biological clock is ticking - loudly. Her past relationships have ranged from the forgettable to the disastrous, so she needs a man to make her pregnant then disappear from her life. Enter Adam. He's the last person she'd ever think of having a baby with; he's immature, disorganised and allergic to hard work. And even worse - he's a musician. However, in exchange for a sofa to sleep on, he agrees to help her find a suitable father for her child while unaware he's falling in love with her...

Writer Andy Walker said, it all started when a close friend declared she wanted the baby without the man - and I don't think this is unusual. But a relationship is a whole other thing. To most people this scenario wouldn't warrant raising an eyebrow, however to a comedy writer the idea presented itself as fertile ground for material. In planning the piece, I set myself the challenge of limiting the cast to just two characters, one location, while seeing if I could make it lively, funny and contemporary.

Director Lesley Manning comments, professional women have uneasy choices when it comes to mother/job commitments. Wanting a baby doesn't always mean a woman wants the man, the home, and the mug tree!

Walker and Manning's last project, Delivery, had a successful run at Chiswick Playhouse in early 2020 until it was sadly forced to close due to the pandemic, but not before receiving two glowing five-star reviews.

Performances run Wednesday 10th November 2021 - Saturday 27th November 2021.

Tickets are priced at £22.00 (£19.50 preview and concession) via the Chiswick Playhouse Box Office (0208 995 6035) and www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk