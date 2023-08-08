Kvazi And Max, Take Their Genre-Bending Clown Theater Performance RENDEZVOUS To Camden Fringe

Performances run 19-20 August at 5PM.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival Photo 1 Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depo Photo 2 Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 
Patrick Duffy, Tristan Gemmill & More to Star in TWELVE ANGRY MEN UK Tour Photo 3 Patrick Duffy, Tristan Gemmill & More to Star in TWELVE ANGRY MEN Tour
Review: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal Court Photo 4 Review: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal Court

Kvazi And Max, Take Their Genre-Bending Clown Theater Performance RENDEZVOUS To Camden Fringe

Kvazi And Max, Take Their Genre-Bending Clown Theater Performance RENDEZVOUS To Camden Fringe

Budapest clown duo Kvázi and Max are bringing their show 'Rendezvous' to the UK for the first time. The performance will debut overseas, appearing at the Camden fringe, Aces and Eights on 19-20 August at 5PM.

Kvázi and Max, performed by Dangel Artur and Levente Turoczi, are a genre-bending duo, blending a traditional clown performance, with physical comedy and music, to create an interactive and touching play.

'One of our aims with 'Randezvous' was to create a performance which speaks to a modern audience', shared Artur Dangel, talking about the inspiration for the show. 'In the world of the internet, we are constantly overwhelmed with the reasons why we aren't good enough, and bombarded with tips about how we can be the best version of ourselves. This makes dating and romance more difficult than ever.'

The performance, which promises great laughs and tender moments, explores dating in the modern world, touching on serious themes of self esteem and yearning for connection. This one of a kind performance is a must watch for anyone looking to see something fresh and exciting.

'We are incredibly excited to share our performance with an international audience!' said Levente Turoczi. 'Artur and I wrote this play two years ago and it has changed over the years as Kvazi and Max (the two characters) changed their feelings in the situation. We have experienced awesome reactions from Budapest crowds. We cannot wait to see what Camden Fringe has in store for us!'

If you are interested in buying tickets for Rendezvous taking place on August 19-20, as Aces and Eights head to
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2257440®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcamdenfringe.com%2Fevents%2Frendezvous%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or would like to learn more about the performance: https://www.facebook.com/events/186515587629087




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
THATLL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour

The world’s leading rock ‘n’ roll show That’ll Be The Day is back on the road with another incredible production, packed full of world class performances this autumn. Combining uproarious comedy sketches and impersonations with breathtaking vocals and dazzling musicianship, That’ll Be The Day takes you on a spirited journey through the years, celebrating the most iconic moments in comedy, rock ‘n’ roll, and pop culture from the 50s right through to the 80s.

2
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For UK and Ireland Tour of Brian Friels FAITH HEALER Photo
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For UK and Ireland Tour of Brian Friel's FAITH HEALER

Following the success of Abigail's Party, now running until 7 October, London Classic Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for a new tour of Brian Friel's masterpiece Faith Healer.

3
Yorke Dance Project Reveals Premieres For Autumn Photo
Yorke Dance Project Reveals Premieres For Autumn

Yorke Dance Project, the contemporary ballet company run by Yolande Yorke-Edgell, has two major premieres this autumn: its film of Sea of Troubles, Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s ballet based on Hamlet, and a new mixed bill, California Connections, which pays tribute to three inspirational female choreographers – Isadora Duncan, Martha Graham and Bella Lewitzy.

4
ADHD THE MUSICAL: CAN I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE? Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
ADHD THE MUSICAL: CAN I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE? Will Embark on UK Tour

ADHD The Musical: Can I Have Your Attention Please? is the brainchild of Dora Colquhoun, a neurodivergent theatre maker and performer based in Liverpool. With the help of Dolly Parton, Julie Andrews and Cher, the piece attempts to unpack the feelings of shame and failure commonly felt by those with the disorder.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much
The North Wall Arts Centre (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phantasmagoria
Belgrade Theatre (10/05-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let’s Talk About Philip
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TRAIN LORD
theSpaceUK @ Niddry Street (8/04-8/12)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STOMP
The Old Market (7/19-8/27)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You