Kvazi And Max, Take Their Genre-Bending Clown Theater Performance RENDEZVOUS To Camden Fringe

Budapest clown duo Kvázi and Max are bringing their show 'Rendezvous' to the UK for the first time. The performance will debut overseas, appearing at the Camden fringe, Aces and Eights on 19-20 August at 5PM.

Kvázi and Max, performed by Dangel Artur and Levente Turoczi, are a genre-bending duo, blending a traditional clown performance, with physical comedy and music, to create an interactive and touching play.

'One of our aims with 'Randezvous' was to create a performance which speaks to a modern audience', shared Artur Dangel, talking about the inspiration for the show. 'In the world of the internet, we are constantly overwhelmed with the reasons why we aren't good enough, and bombarded with tips about how we can be the best version of ourselves. This makes dating and romance more difficult than ever.'

The performance, which promises great laughs and tender moments, explores dating in the modern world, touching on serious themes of self esteem and yearning for connection. This one of a kind performance is a must watch for anyone looking to see something fresh and exciting.

'We are incredibly excited to share our performance with an international audience!' said Levente Turoczi. 'Artur and I wrote this play two years ago and it has changed over the years as Kvazi and Max (the two characters) changed their feelings in the situation. We have experienced awesome reactions from Budapest crowds. We cannot wait to see what Camden Fringe has in store for us!'

If you are interested in buying tickets for Rendezvous taking place on August 19-20, as Aces and Eights

