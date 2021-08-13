King's Head Theatre Cancels The Remainder of the Season of Shaun Kitchener's ALL THAT

A spokesman said: "One of our amazing cast members unfortunately tested positive, ruling out a return to the stage for the next 10 days. We employed an understudy to help protect us from cancelling shows if a cast member had to isolate due to close contact, but with the positive case in the cast, the entire team will now be isolating.

"As a relatively young cast, not everyone has had the opportunity to receive two vaccinations as yet, and we are not able to continue from Monday under the government's updated guidance for people who are fully vaccinated.

"On the same day that the positive results were confirmed, the production received two Offie Nominations for Best Ensemble and Best New Writing. These could not be more deserved, and we are devastated for the whole team that these will forever remain nominations as there is no longer an opportunity for the judging panel to see the show.

"For a small venue, this has been both a creative and financial blow, and we encourage the government to progress insurance plans, and a daily testing programme in place of compulsory isolation, that would support creating work in the current climate. We are incredibly grateful to the full team on this show, who have worked incredibly hard in difficult circumstances, and we look forward to having the opportunity to work with them again in the future, and being able to celebrate their talent."