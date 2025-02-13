Kate Butch, THE MIKADO, and More Set For Wilton's Music Hall Summer Season 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wilton's Music Hall has announced its Summer 2025 season, presenting a programme of performances that celebrate the rich artistic heritage of this historic venue. Running from April through August 2025, the line-up features award-winning artists, innovative productions, and unforgettable experiences that showcase the diversity and dynamism of live performance.

The season opens on 23 April with the Brian Clemens Jazz Orchestra featuring Francesca Confortini, a dazzling evening of big band classics, Bond themes, West End hits, and Motown favourites. Led by pianist and composer Brian Clemens, this 13-piece orchestra, joined by powerhouse vocalist Francesca Confortini, revives the golden age of jazz with glamour and nostalgia. Following this, The EMCA presents Song Queen: A Pidgin Opera [24–26 April], celebrating its 10th anniversary with a triumphant return to Wilton's. Composer Helen Epega blends Nigerian Pidgin, Creole, and hip-hop with Western classical music in this Afro-futuristic odyssey of love, betrayal, and redemption.

Steve Pretty (and Friends) On The Origin of the Pieces [30 April] takes audiences on a lively journey into the mysteries of music's beginnings. Hosted by Wilton's regular the Hackney Colliery Band's Steve Pretty, this unique live podcast show mixes music, chat, and experimentation for an evening of discovery and delight. Kathleen Ferrier's Whattalife! [1 May] tells the story of the celebrated contralto's meteoric rise from housewife to opera star. Performed by Lucy Stevens with pianist Elizabeth Marcus, this heartfelt tribute weaves Ferrier's iconic songs with her extraordinary life story.

In May, the world premiere of Run At It Laughing [9–10 May], written by acclaimed playwright Mark Ravenhill, presents a cycle of ten new comedies inspired by 17th-century Italian farce. Performed as rehearsed readings by over 100 actors, this raucous celebration of mistaken identities, lust, and absurdity supports the Nia Project, working to end violence against women and children. Returning to Wilton's for the London Premiere Camille O'Sullivan presents The Rape of Lucrece [13–17 May] a mesmerising adaptation of Shakespeare's tragic poem. With original music by Feargal Murray, O'Sullivan embodies both Tarquin and Lucrece in a hypnotic blend of song and storytelling. [MOU1] [DM2] [HK3]

The month continues with Tricity Vogue's All Girl Swing Band [21–22 May], bringing vintage glamour and modern energy to Wilton's. This all-female ensemble, led by ukulele-strumming cabaret star Tricity Vogue, delivers toe-tapping rhythms and playful twists on classic jazz. Ida Barr: Not Dead [27 May & 3 July] sees music hall icon Ida Barr mash up vaudeville classics with contemporary R&B in her signature style of ‘Artificial Hip Hop.' Kit Green's raucous performance is a celebration of joy, nostalgia, and musical genius. Kate Butch: Wuthering Shites [28 May] is a jukebox musical loosely inspired by Kate Bush. Fresh from RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Kate Butch delivers stand-up, lip-sync, and cloud busting absurdity in this hilarious show.

Dear Loll – A Wartime Marriage in Letters [30–31 May] brings to life the intimate correspondence between journalist Gerard Fay and his wife Alice during World War II. Adapted from thousands of letters, this moving production is accompanied by live music from the Le Page Ensemble. Opera Della Luna returns to Wilton's to present The Mikado [3–7 June], a riotous reimagining of Gilbert and Sullivan's classic operetta set in a modern fashion house. With dazzling costumes and a ten-piece orchestra, this vibrant production reinvents a beloved favourite with wit and glamour.

June continues with Flabbergast Theatre presenting Romeo and Juliet [10–21 June], bringing their award-winning physical theatre approach to Shakespeare's timeless tragedy. Expect live music, clowning, and swashbuckling storytelling in a production that celebrates the poetry and heartbreak of the classic tale. Little Big Stack presents Potty The Plant [24–28 June], a darkly whimsical musical starring a cuddly puppet Potty; a singing, talking, tap-dancing pot plant. The Sell out success at the Edinburgh is a madcap musical with irresistibly cute characters and catchy tunes will that rock at Wilton's[HK4].

July opens with Carradine's Cockney Sing-along [2 July], a raucous night of Music Hall classics, West End favourites, and wartime anthems. Join Tom Carradine and his 5-piece band, The China Plates, for a proper East End knees-up. CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation [4 July] delivers a fully improvised murder mystery where the audience decides the crime. No one—not even the cast—knows whodunnit in this award-winning comedy sensation. Spitalfields Music presents Harpland [8 July], an evocative musical experience by FitkinWall. Blending Scottish and Gaelic melodies with 21st-century sound technology, this performance explores migration and longing through a contemporary lens.

Sheepsoup, Tilted and Rodeo Productions present House of Life [10 July], a euphoric, immersive music event led by the glitter-clad RaveRend. This high-energy theatrical experience invites audiences to heal through music, joy, and noise. James Seabright presents Bonding [11 July], a witty solo show by Cyril Blake exploring the legacy of James Bond. Mixing comedy, nostalgia, and personal storytelling, the piece examines masculinity, father-son relationships, and what it means to be ‘Bond.'

The season concludes with Return of The Players' Theatre Magnificent Music Hall [15 July], a glorious evening of Victorian entertainment led by Tom Carradine and Richard Gauntlett. Cabaret vs Cancer presents Ashes to Ashes [16–17 July], a dazzling tribute to David Bowie featuring cabaret, circus, and burlesque artists alongside a live band celebrating his iconic legacy while raising vital funds for those affected by cancer. London Gay Big Band presents A Night at the Musicals [18 July], a spectacular evening of show tunes performed by a 20-piece jazz orchestra and special guest West End stars. Joe Stilgoe and the Entertainers - Welcome to the Club [22–24 July] brings together UK jazz heavyweights Joe Stilgoe and Giacomo Smith for an immersive night of storytelling through song. Finally, known for their bold and innovative interpretations The Duke's Theatre presents Macbeth [30 July–1 August], a contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare's psychological thriller, delving into ambition, murder, and madness with a cast of seven.

