Julie Bowers Becomes Director Of Artistic Development Of Bbodance

At the start of its 90th year, bbodance has announced that Julie Bowers has become the organisation's Director of Artistic Development.

Formerly with The Royal Ballet and the Royal Academy of Dance, Julie has dedicated her career to developing programmes that increase access to Ballet training across the UK, Europe, Canada, and the United States.

"I vividly recall Julie's first interview. Her passion for dance was infectious - it was a very easy decision! We were rebranding at the time and, with the advantage of hindsight, I find it difficult to think of anyone who would have embraced our new direction with more gusto. Her enthusiasm is boundless, her contribution is immense, and it's a pleasure to work with her," said bbodance CEO, Robin Bloor.

"Coming full circle, from starting my dance career as a bbodance student to now being given the chance to lead bbodance's artistic development, is a dream come true. We've made huge progress over the last few years and I'm keen to ensure that we continue to develop our status as a landmark of British Ballet, as envisioned by our founder, Edouard Espinosa, 90 years ago," Julie said.





