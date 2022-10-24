Julia Donaldson's ZOG Will Return in 2023 for Spring/Summer tour

Zog is roaring back to the stage in 2023! Based on the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, the smash-hit stage adaptation from Freckle Productions is flying across the UK throughout Spring and Summer, opening at The Capitol, Horsham on Friday 10 February and culminating in a month-long Summer Season at The Lowry, Salford from Thursday 3 August.

Large in size, and keen in nature, Zog is so eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon's school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know. Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three. Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet...a duel with knight, Sir Gadabout the Great!

Zog is one of the best-loved creations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the UK's number one picture book pair behind many modern classics, including The Gruffalo which has been published in 75 languages. Together their books have sold over 75 million copies.

First published in 2010, Zog won the Galaxy National Children's Book of the Year Award. It has since sold over 1 million copies and has been published in 19 languages. On Christmas Day 2018, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog on BBC One featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.

Zog is adapted for the stage by Freckle Productions, who are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children. They are best known for their adaptations of classic Julia Donaldson titles including Stick Man, Tiddler and other Terrific Tales and Zog and the Flying Doctors.

The 2023 cast features Danny Hendrix as Zog, Lois Glenister as Pearl, Ben Locke as Gadabout and Louise Grayford as Madam Dragon, with Eliza Waters as Ensemble/Swing and Rhys Wild as Swing. The cast bring the world of Zog to life with handcrafted puppets designed and created by Little Angel Theatre co-founder Lyndie Wright.

Zog is adapted and directed by Emma Kilbey with songs by Joe Stilgoe. It is designed by Katie Sykes with lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, puppetry design by Lyndie Wright, orchestrations by Paul Herbert and musical direction by Bobby Delaney.

Tour Dates

Friday 10 - Saturday 11 February 2023

The Capitol, Horsham

Box Office: www.thecapitolhorsham.com 01403 750220

Tuesday 14 - Thursday 16 February 2023

Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe

Box Office: www.wycombeswan.co.uk 0343 310 0060

Friday 17 - Sunday 19 February 2023

Southend Palace Theatre

Box Office: www.southendtheatres.org.uk 0343 310 0030

Wednesday 22 - Thursday 23 February 2023

St David's Hall, Cardiff

Box Office: www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk 02920 878444

Friday 24 - Sunday 26 February 2023

Stafford Gatehouse

Box Office: www.gatehousetheatre.co.uk 01785 619080

Wednesday 1 - Thursday 2 March 2023

Swansea Grand Theatre

Box Office: www.swanseagrand.co.uk / 01792 475715

Tuesday 7 - Thursday 9 March 2023

Crewe Lyceum

Box Office: www.crewelyceum.co.uk 0343 310 0050

Friday 10 - Saturday 11 March 2023

Harrogate Theatre

Box Office: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk 01423 502116

Friday 24 - Sunday 26 March 2023

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

Box Office: www.churchilltheatre.co.uk 0343 310 0020

Tuesday 28 - Thursday 30 March 2023

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Box Office: www.thelbt.org 01484 430528

Friday 31 March - Saturday 1 April 2023

York Theatre Royal

Box Office: www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk 01904 623568

Wednesday 5 - Sunday 16 April 2023

Bristol Old Vic

Box Office: www.bristololdvic.org.uk 0117 987 7877

Tuesday 18 - Wednesday 19 April 2023

The Octagon, Yeovil

Box Office: www.octagon-theatre.co.uk 01935 422884

Monday 24 - Wednesday 26 April 2023

Southampton MAST

Box Office: www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk 02380 711833

Thursday 27 - Sunday 30 April 2023

Brighton Dome

Box Office: www.brightondome.org 01273 709709

Tuesday 2 - Thursday 4 May 2023

Swindon Wyvern Theatre

Box Office: www.swindontheatres.co.uk 0343 310 0040

Friday 5 - Sunday 7 May 2023

Exeter Northcott Theatre

Box Office: www.exeternorthcott.co.uk 01392 72 63 63

Monday 15 - Wednesday 17 May 2023

Plymouth Theatre Royal

Box Office: www.theatreroyal.com 01752 267222

Thursday 25 - Sunday 28 May 2023

The Haymarket, Basingstoke

Box Office: www.anvilarts.org.uk 01256 844244

Tuesday 30 May - Saturday 3 June 2023

Liverpool Playhouse

Box Office: www.everymanplayhouse.com 0151 709 4776

Monday 5 - Saturday 10 June 2023

Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds

Box Office: www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk 0113 376 0318

Tuesday 13 - Friday 16 June 2023

St Albans Arena

Box Office: www.alban-arena.co.uk 01727 844488

Friday 16 - Sunday 18 June 2023

Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Box Office: www.mercurytheatre.co.uk 01206 573948

Tuesday 20 - Thursday 22 June 2023

Tyne Theatre, Newcastle

Box Office: www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk 0844 2491 000

Friday 23 - Sunday 25 June 2023

Darlington Hippodrome

Box Office: www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk 01325 405405

Tuesday 27 - Wednesday 28 June 2023

King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Box Office: www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk 01553 764864

Thursday 29 June - Saturday 1 July 2023

Northampton Royal & Derngate

Box Office: www.royalandderngate.co.uk 01604 624811

Wednesday 12 - Sunday 16 July 2023

Rose Theatre, Kingston

Box Office: www.rosetheatre.org 020 8174 0090

Tuesday 18 - Sunday 23 July 2023

Oxford Playhouse

Box Office: www.oxfordplayhouse.com 01865 305305

Tuesday 25 - Sunday 30 July 2023

Coventry Belgrade Theatre

Box Office: www.belgrade.co.uk 024 7655 3055

Friday 4 August - Sunday 3 September 2023

The Lowry, Salford

Box Office: www.thelowry.com 0343 208 6000