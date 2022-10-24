Julia Donaldson's ZOG Will Return in 2023 for Spring/Summer tour
The show opens at The Capitol, Horsham on Friday 10 February.
Zog is roaring back to the stage in 2023! Based on the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, the smash-hit stage adaptation from Freckle Productions is flying across the UK throughout Spring and Summer, opening at The Capitol, Horsham on Friday 10 February and culminating in a month-long Summer Season at The Lowry, Salford from Thursday 3 August.
Large in size, and keen in nature, Zog is so eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon's school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know. Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three. Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet...a duel with knight, Sir Gadabout the Great!
Zog is one of the best-loved creations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the UK's number one picture book pair behind many modern classics, including The Gruffalo which has been published in 75 languages. Together their books have sold over 75 million copies.
First published in 2010, Zog won the Galaxy National Children's Book of the Year Award. It has since sold over 1 million copies and has been published in 19 languages. On Christmas Day 2018, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog on BBC One featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.
Zog is adapted for the stage by Freckle Productions, who are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children. They are best known for their adaptations of classic Julia Donaldson titles including Stick Man, Tiddler and other Terrific Tales and Zog and the Flying Doctors.
The 2023 cast features Danny Hendrix as Zog, Lois Glenister as Pearl, Ben Locke as Gadabout and Louise Grayford as Madam Dragon, with Eliza Waters as Ensemble/Swing and Rhys Wild as Swing. The cast bring the world of Zog to life with handcrafted puppets designed and created by Little Angel Theatre co-founder Lyndie Wright.
Zog is adapted and directed by Emma Kilbey with songs by Joe Stilgoe. It is designed by Katie Sykes with lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, puppetry design by Lyndie Wright, orchestrations by Paul Herbert and musical direction by Bobby Delaney.
Tour Dates
Friday 10 - Saturday 11 February 2023
The Capitol, Horsham
Box Office: www.thecapitolhorsham.com 01403 750220
Tuesday 14 - Thursday 16 February 2023
Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
Box Office: www.wycombeswan.co.uk 0343 310 0060
Friday 17 - Sunday 19 February 2023
Southend Palace Theatre
Box Office: www.southendtheatres.org.uk 0343 310 0030
Wednesday 22 - Thursday 23 February 2023
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Box Office: www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk 02920 878444
Friday 24 - Sunday 26 February 2023
Stafford Gatehouse
Box Office: www.gatehousetheatre.co.uk 01785 619080
Wednesday 1 - Thursday 2 March 2023
Swansea Grand Theatre
Box Office: www.swanseagrand.co.uk / 01792 475715
Tuesday 7 - Thursday 9 March 2023
Crewe Lyceum
Box Office: www.crewelyceum.co.uk 0343 310 0050
Friday 10 - Saturday 11 March 2023
Harrogate Theatre
Box Office: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk 01423 502116
Friday 24 - Sunday 26 March 2023
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
Box Office: www.churchilltheatre.co.uk 0343 310 0020
Tuesday 28 - Thursday 30 March 2023
Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield
Box Office: www.thelbt.org 01484 430528
Friday 31 March - Saturday 1 April 2023
York Theatre Royal
Box Office: www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk 01904 623568
Wednesday 5 - Sunday 16 April 2023
Bristol Old Vic
Box Office: www.bristololdvic.org.uk 0117 987 7877
Tuesday 18 - Wednesday 19 April 2023
The Octagon, Yeovil
Box Office: www.octagon-theatre.co.uk 01935 422884
Monday 24 - Wednesday 26 April 2023
Southampton MAST
Box Office: www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk 02380 711833
Thursday 27 - Sunday 30 April 2023
Brighton Dome
Box Office: www.brightondome.org 01273 709709
Tuesday 2 - Thursday 4 May 2023
Swindon Wyvern Theatre
Box Office: www.swindontheatres.co.uk 0343 310 0040
Friday 5 - Sunday 7 May 2023
Exeter Northcott Theatre
Box Office: www.exeternorthcott.co.uk 01392 72 63 63
Monday 15 - Wednesday 17 May 2023
Plymouth Theatre Royal
Box Office: www.theatreroyal.com 01752 267222
Thursday 25 - Sunday 28 May 2023
The Haymarket, Basingstoke
Box Office: www.anvilarts.org.uk 01256 844244
Tuesday 30 May - Saturday 3 June 2023
Liverpool Playhouse
Box Office: www.everymanplayhouse.com 0151 709 4776
Monday 5 - Saturday 10 June 2023
Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds
Box Office: www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk 0113 376 0318
Tuesday 13 - Friday 16 June 2023
St Albans Arena
Box Office: www.alban-arena.co.uk 01727 844488
Friday 16 - Sunday 18 June 2023
Mercury Theatre, Colchester
Box Office: www.mercurytheatre.co.uk 01206 573948
Tuesday 20 - Thursday 22 June 2023
Tyne Theatre, Newcastle
Box Office: www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk 0844 2491 000
Friday 23 - Sunday 25 June 2023
Darlington Hippodrome
Box Office: www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk 01325 405405
Tuesday 27 - Wednesday 28 June 2023
King's Lynn Corn Exchange
Box Office: www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk 01553 764864
Thursday 29 June - Saturday 1 July 2023
Northampton Royal & Derngate
Box Office: www.royalandderngate.co.uk 01604 624811
Wednesday 12 - Sunday 16 July 2023
Rose Theatre, Kingston
Box Office: www.rosetheatre.org 020 8174 0090
Tuesday 18 - Sunday 23 July 2023
Oxford Playhouse
Box Office: www.oxfordplayhouse.com 01865 305305
Tuesday 25 - Sunday 30 July 2023
Coventry Belgrade Theatre
Box Office: www.belgrade.co.uk 024 7655 3055
Friday 4 August - Sunday 3 September 2023
The Lowry, Salford
Box Office: www.thelowry.com 0343 208 6000