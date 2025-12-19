Simon Evans Will Embark on UK Tour in 2026

The tour will feature over 50 dates from January - June 2026.
BBC Radio 4 stalwart and veteran of a quarter century of highly acclaimed stand-up comedy Simon Evans has announced a UK tour of his new stand up show Staring at the Sun with over 50 dates from January - June 2026.
Staring at the Sun sees Simon Evans (Live at The Apollo, Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, Simon Evans Goes to Market, One Person Found This Helpful) squinting at an uncertain future, revisiting the blue remembered hills of his youth and trying to stay human as the world around him gets smarter.
With the AI singularity looming and “reality” feeling increasingly unstable, Evans looks ahead to the coming shockwaves of technology, and back to the analogue pleasures of hitch-hiking, pub bets, and getting properly lost. Turning his famously dry, surgically precise style on the big modern questions: Are we living in a computer simulation? What happens when your body starts issuing software updates you didn't request? And is staring straight at a solar eclipse, against expert advice, actually an act of courageous self-sacrifice on the road to true enlightenment?
Part philosophical exploration, part nostalgic joyride, Staring at the Sun is a hilarious analysis of reality and trust from a man desperately trying to keep his balance while the floor keeps moving. The tone is unmistakably Evans: provocative, literate, and playfully combative, but also soaked in self-awareness. Evans draws on theories propounded by philosophers and mystics since the days of Plato and Ecclesiastes, casting himself as a public intellectual but constantly undercutting his points with brutally funny domestic truths.
Simon Evans is one of the UK's most respected and best loved comedians who has been at the top of his game for over twenty-five years. His TV credits include two appearances on BBC One's Live at The Apollo, one on Michael McIntyre's Roadshow, and a season of Channel 4's Stand Up for the Week. On BBC Radio 4 his series Simon Evans Goes to Market, delighting audiences with his witty and insightful take on the comedically-unpromising territory of economics, has had six seasons. He is also a regular on Radio 4's The News Quiz, and various other panel games, and from 1998 to 2002 wrote and hosted eight series of the news satire, The Way It Is. He also stars in One Person Found This Helpful – a Radio 4 show he co-devised with Jason Hazely and Pozzitive Productions, that has fun with on-line customer reviews and hosted Headliners – a regular preview of the following day's newspapers with two other comedians on GB News. Evans is also in demand as a columnist and has written extensively for The Spectator, The Telegraph and Spiked
10th January - Kettering Arts Centre
17th January - Oxford Playhouse
18th January - Backyard Comedy Club, London
22nd January - Norden Farm (Courtyard Theatre), Maidenhead
24th January - Cambridge Junction
26th January - Steamworks, Sheffield
27th January - The Glee Club, Leeds
29th January - Haymarket Theatre, Basingstoke
30th January - The Spring Arts Centre, Havant
31st January - The Attic, Southampton
1st February - Dorking Halls
2nd February - The Lights, Andover
5th February - Granville Theatre, Ramsgate
6th February - The Joker, Chalkwell Park Rooms, Southend
8th February - Just the Tonic at Hansom Hall, Leicester (as part of Leicester Comedy Festival)
9th & 10th February - Norwich Theatre Playhouse
12th February - Hastings White Rock Theatre Studio
14th February - Lichfield Garrick
21st February - The Plough Arts Centre, Great Torrington
22nd February - Axminster Guildhall
24th February - The Tivoli Theatre, Wimborne
27th & 28th February - Leicester Square Theatre, London
11th March - Phoenix Arts, Borden
13th March - St Austell Arts Theatre
14th March - Tiverton Comedy Hall
15th March - Paignton Palace Theatre
25th March - Chelmsford Theatre
26th March - Peterborough Key Theatre
27th March - Huntingdon Hall, Worcester
28th March - The Alex, Faversham
31st March - Swindon Arts Centre
1st April - The Glee Club, Birmingham
2nd April - Redgrave Theatre, Bristol
3rd April - The Y Theatre, Leicester
7th April - Lowry, Salford
23rd April - Chorley Theatre
24th April - Morecambe Winter Gardens Theatre
25th April - Darwen Library Theatre
28th April - The Glee Club, Cardiff
29th April - The Theatre Chipping Norton
1st May - The Roper Theatre, Bath
2nd May - The Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead
13th May - The Old Fire Station, Carlisle
14th May - The Stand, Newcastle
15th May - Queen's Hall Arts Centre, Hexham
16th May - The Stand, Edinburgh
17th May - The Stand, Glasgow
21st May - West End Centre, Aldershot
22nd May - Forest Arts Centre, New Milton
23rd May - Portsmouth Guildhall
4th June - The Arc, Winchester
5th June - Cranleigh Arts, Guildford
13th June - The Old Market, Brighton
Videos