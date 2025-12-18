Video: Levi Kreis Performs 'All About Me' From New Musical ALREADY PERFECT

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Tony Award winner Levi Kreis appears in a newly released performance video of “All About Me” from his upcoming musical Already Perfect. The video features Kreis alongside Yiftach Mizrahi and Killian Thomas Lefevre and was filmed at Umbrella Sound London, with engineering by Ben Robbins.

Already Perfect will begin performances in London at King’s Head Theatre on January 9, 2026. The musical is written by Kreis, with additional book and direction by Dave Solomon.

Set on the eve of a Broadway archival filming, Already Perfect follows a version of Kreis alone in his dressing room as he confronts memory, identity, and personal history. An unexpected encounter shifts the space around him, leading to a series of moments that blur past and present. The narrative explores self-examination through music and character transformation.

Kreis, Mizrahi, and Lefevre portray multiple roles throughout the piece, with the score moving between gospel-influenced material and ballads. The musical marks Kreis’s debut as a musical theatre writer.