Bradford 2025 Attracts Audience of Over 3 Million People

Bradford marks the end of its year as UK City of Culture this weekend with a spectacular closing event which will feature hundreds of local people. It is the last in a series of events that has showcased the rich history and dynamic contemporary culture of Bradford, with early estimates showing audiences in excess of 3 million.

Over the past 12 months the programme has featured events across an array of artforms, including: a 36-hour journey of sound with local musicians by Jeremy Deller, Charles Hazlewood and the Paraorchestra; hosting the Turner Prize, one of the most prestigious art prizes in the world; artwork by Bradford-born David Hockney created in drones for the first time; the 5* theatre production of The Railway Children; culinary festivities with a community cookbook and a curry festival; film screenings at Ilkley Lido and Thornton Viaduct, and a celebration of the brilliance of British brass bands.

The newly created pop-up venue Loading Bay has hosted a range of comedy, exhibitions, spoken word and theatre, as well as the world premiere of an immersive experience celebrating British Asian youth culture in the 80s and 90s. Touring venue The Beacon, also built especially for the City of Culture year, travelled to four different parks across the district with a programme created by Bradford residents.

Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture has included:

A world-class cultural programme attracting over 3 million people

Over 5,000 events across all 30 wards across the district - from the mills to the moors, to the city centre

More than 650 local artists and organisations commissioned or involved in the year-long programme

Over 87,000 individuals were involved in participatory projects: appearing in shows such as the opening event RISE and circus performance Bloom, taking part in Our Patch, and joining in with workshops

Over 5,500 people benefiting from training, artist development, mentoring and paid work placements

More than 160 schools and education settings taking part in specially created projects such as Sing, Dance, Leap and organised trips to shows and exhibitions

A visit from King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrating the people and heritage of the district

Hosting the Turner Prize at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery, which has seen attendance double over the past 12 months

Impressions Gallery has also seen visitors double, attending exhibitions such as Nationhood: Memory & Hope by Ethiopian artist Aïda Muluneh, and Make Yourself at Home put together by New Focus: Bradford Young Curators

A growth in tourism over the past year, with a significant rise in overnight stays, a 29% increase in journeys taken between Bradford District and London and the Southeast on LNER services, and footfall in the city centre up by over 25% on previous years

More than 30 cultural organisations in Bradford benefitting from capital investment to improve their buildings and facilities

More than 110 grassroots groups receiving grants for creative activity

Over 80% of people surveyed saying Bradford 2025 had a positive impact on their wellbeing

Eight in ten residents surveyed saying it made them feel proud of where they live

More than 70% of residents agreed that the programme made them feel more connected to people in their community

Over 65% of all suppliers have been Yorkshire-based

Local cultural gems have benefited from Bradford 2025's Cultural Capital investment including: the first visitor toilets at the Brontë Parsonage Museum; the relocation to a more suitable premises for The Peace Museum which saw its annual visitors increase from 3,000 per year, to over 50,000 since the move; and the installation of a lift at Ilkley Playhouse to improve accessibility.

With Bradford being one of the youngest cities in the UK, Bradford 2025 has invested in skills, jobs and creative futures, with young people playing a central role through apprenticeships and a dedicated Youth Board. Bradford residents were at the heart of the year, with tens of thousands taking part in cultural projects and over 2,700 volunteers acting as ambassadors helping deliver the programme.

Bradford 2025 also attracted major national institutions to the district, with partnerships spanning the British Council, British Museum, British Library, Royal Ballet and Opera, BBC, Channel 4, British Film Institute, Historic England, Natural England, Penguin Books, PRS Foundation, Tate and many more. A collaboration with British Council created connections for Bradford's cultural sector with creatives and organisations in over 30 countries across 6 continents, from Argentina to Ukraine.

Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture has been delivered by Bradford Culture Company, a charity supported by public funding, trusts, foundations and sponsors. The programme has laid the foundation for long-term cultural and economic growth, and work will continue in partnership with Bradford Council beyond this year to build on the success of the designation.

Shanaz Gulzar, Creative Director of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture said, “Bradford 2025 has created a powerful new narrative for the city and district, and I am delighted to see the rise in civic pride as a direct result of our year as UK City of Culture. Events have brought communities together and given us a chance to share the rich cultural life of Bradford with the world. This year has seen us welcome millions of people and we have laid the foundations for long-term transformation with capital investments, training opportunities, wide-ranging education initiatives, artist-development projects, and of course our cultural programme. Thank you to all the residents of Bradford who have come together to make this year such a huge success.”

Daniel Bates, Executive Director of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture said, “Showcasing world-class creativity right across Bradford District throughout 2025 has been a powerful opportunity for us to welcome visitors from across the UK and beyond, showcasing everything that makes Bradford such a dynamic and culturally vibrant place. We thank everyone in Bradford, our funders, sponsors and cultural collaborators for coming together to create real and lasting change in the region.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said, “It was such a pleasure to be amongst the millions of people flocking to enjoy Bradford's year as UK City of Culture. Seeing the stunning renovation of Bradford Live, the local talent at Loading Bay, and the prestigious Turner Prize at Cartwright Hall made me proud to be British.

“It's clear to see Bradford's year as UK City of Culture has massively boosted their community pride, invested in young talent and supported the visitor economy. I am very excited to see how this ambitious district builds on these achievements for the future.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said, “Bradford's landmark year of phenomenal culture has smashed every target. It's inspired a generation of creative talent, attracted visitors from around the world, and put our region firmly on the map.

“The celebrations may be ending, but this is just the start - its legacy of opportunity and investment will help us build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.”

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council said, “Our year as UK City of Culture has really surpassed expectation and pushed the boundaries of what is possible. It's given all our residents the opportunity to engage with cultural events and connect across communities as well as showcasing Bradford to the world. We are now poised to make the most of the pride, confidence and opportunities this year has given us, and turn the potential into real growth and better connections.

“I'd like to thank Bradford Culture Company for the world class programme they have delivered, and I'm so pleased that they will now continue to deliver for the district into 2027 and support the wider cultural sector as part of our approach to legacy.”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England said, “Bradford's year in the spotlight has been a big, bold and brilliant success from start to finish. Sparked by the imagination, innovation and creativity of local, national and International Artists, Bradford's magnificent story now continues onwards powered by a new sense of confidence, new creative possibilities and a new understanding of the positive impact of public investment in culture. Without question, Bradford 2025 has changed people's lives here for the better.”