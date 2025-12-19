STRICTLY COME DANCING Professionals Head To Bradford

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fan-favourite professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing will light up Bradford Live on Tuesday 12 May 2026, bringing their hit live show to the city as part of their nationwide tour.

The latest Strictly The Professionals tour is bigger, bolder, and more breathtaking than ever. Take 11 world-class professional dancers from the hit TV series Strictly Come Dancing, a sensational live band, and powerhouse vocalists. Add show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes, and a stunning set. Finish with a killer soundtrack - and suddenly every move, every beat, every shimmer of sequins pulls you into the heart of the action, creating the ultimate night out.

Strictly The Professionals is a high-energy production which takes the glitz and glamour of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing to new heights. With years of experience and undeniable chemistry, these fan-favourite professional dancers, all from the latest series, will light up the stage as they perform in some of the UK's most iconic venues.

Starring: Julian Caillon, Vito Coppola, Neil Jones, Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk, Lauren Oakley, Jowita Przystał, Michelle Tsiakkas, Alexis Warr, Kai Widdrington, and Nancy Xu.