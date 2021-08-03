Josh Widdicombe's BIT MUCH… Tour Announces Rescheduled Dates

Josh Widdicombe, the guy everyone can do an impression of, is back on stage in 2021 with his new stand-up show. A show that will change your life and how you perceive your place in the world. Bit much? Fine, it'll be a very funny night of grumbles and jokes in which Josh will finally tackle the hot comedy topics of advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park.

Josh's Bit Much... tour began in October 2019 and was extended through to 2020 to meet incredible demand. With dates now rescheduled, Josh will be back on the road starting at Dudley's Town Hall on Friday 10th September 2021 and continuing through to Dartford's Orchard Theatre on Monday 30th May 2022, including a night at The London Palladium on Saturday 26th March 2022.

Tickets for all dates of Josh's Bit Much...tour are on sale now and available from www.joshwiddicombe.com. Please find full information on dates and listings below.

Josh is one of the most in demand live comedians of recent years with four critically acclaimed solo UK tours and numerous international comedy festival appearances under his belt.

During the past 18 months Josh, and his fellow comedian and friend Rob Beckett, have been taking the podcast world by storm with their highly successful Lockdown Parenting Hell podcast. Frequently topping the podcast charts, the series has just started it's highly anticipated third series Josh also hosts 90's football podcast Quickly Kevin, Will He Score? alongside Chris Scull and Michael Marden.

Josh is best known as co-host of the quadruple BAFTA nominated and multiple Broadcast and RTS award winning show The Last Leg on Channel 4. With 22 critically acclaimed series under their belts, Josh, alongside co-hosts Adam Hills and Alex Brooker, have been praised for their reaction and topical coverage of the weeks most harrowing of news stories, as well as their ability to open up the conversations surrounding disability through their coverage of the Paralympic Games and beyond. The Last Leg is currently on it's 22nd series, with the 23rd series due to air this autumn. The Last Leg team will be returning to their Paralympic roots this summer with two weeks of live shows covering the Tokyo games, as part of Channel 4's Paralympic coverage.

Josh has made a number of other notable TV appearances including three series of his critically-acclaimed BBC sitcom JOSH which he created and starred in, team captain on BBC Two's Insert Name Here as well as regular appearances on BBC's Two's QI, BBC One's Have I Got News For You, Sky One's A League of Their Own and on Dave's Taskmaster (winner of series 1 plus crowned the Champions of Champions ultimate winner in 2017).

Early 2019 saw Josh return to Dave to host the brand new comedy panel show Hypothetical alongside fellow comedian James Acaster. Hypothetical tests two teams of comedians on their ability to deal with a series of ridiculous hypothetical scenarios. Hypothetical's third series was broadcast on Dave in February 2021.

Josh adds author to his repertoire this autumn with the release of his first book Watching Neighbours Twice a Day...:How 90's TV (Almost) Prepared Me For Life, which is published in September 2021 by Blink Publishing.