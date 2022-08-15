Jonny Labey Will Star as Jerry Travers in TOP HAT at The Mill at Sonning

Following a summer season as young newly wed lawyer Paul in Neil Simon's classic comedy 'Barefoot on the Park', Jonny Labey ('Strictly Ballroom' in the West End, BBC 'EastEnders') will star as Jerry Travers in the return of their critically acclaimed 2021 tap-tastic production of 'Top Hat'.

Based on the 1935 film of the same name, 'Top Hat' tells the story of Broadway sensation Jerry Travers, who dances his way across Europe to win the heart of society girl Dale Tremont. With an uplifting and witty script, this show celebrates 1930s song, style and romance. Underpinning every scene are Irving Berlin's magnificent songs including 'Puttin' on the Ritz', 'Cheek to Cheek', 'Isn't This a Lovely Day', and of course, 'Top Hat, White Tie & Tails'.

A masterpiece of musical theatre that brings the glamour of Hollywood's golden age and the magic of the world famous dance partnership of Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers to the stage, 'Top Hat' will get a second Christmas season from 16 November - 30 December, 2022.

There are two national press nights on Friday 25 November at 8.15pm

and Saturday 26 November (matinee) at 2.30pm

The cast also Includes Billie Kay as Dale Tremont, Paul Kemble (Horace), Brendan Cull (Bates), Julia Nagle (Madge), Andy Rees (Beddini).

The returning creative team are Director Jonathan O'Boyle, Choreographer Ashley Nottingham, Set Designer Jason Denvir, Sound Designer Chris Whybrow, Musical Arrangements and Musical Director Francis Goodhand, and Lighting Designer Nic Farman.



The Mill at Sonning also announces three more productions in its 2022/2023 season



GYPSY

Its 2023 summer musical will be the legendary 'Gypsy', the story of the burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee and her ultimate showbiz mother, Rose. With a fabulous score by Jules Style and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim, including the memorable songs 'Let Me Entertain You', 'Everything's Coming Up Roses', 'You Gotta Have a Gimmick', 'Some People' and 'All You Need Is The Girl'.

This production will be created by the team behind The Mill's critically acclaimed productions of 'My Fair Lady' and 'Singin' In The Rain', Director Joseph Pitcher and Musical Director Francis Goodhand.

'Gypsy' runs 24 May - 15 July, 2023.

There are two national press nights on Friday 2 June at 8.15pm

and Saturday 3 June (matinee) at 2.30pm

WE'LL ALWAYS HAVE PARIS

'We'll Always Have Paris' is a feel-good comedy with laughter and tears and the promise of romance by Jill Hyem, a writer of major 80s TV series 'Tenko', 'Howard's Way', 'Wish Me Luck' and 'The House of Elliot'.

It will follow 'Top Hat' from 19 January - 11 March, 2023.

Three women of a certain age gravitate to Paris. There's Nancy, a retired Headmistress determined to throw off her shackles; Anna, recently widowed - and free - after years of nursing a sick husband; and Raquel, a divorcee in search of eternal youth and a new toy boy. Add to the mix Charlot, an actor-turned-handyman who eventually fixes more than just a leaky shower, and Madam Boussiron, the archetypal dragon of landladies.

There are two national press nights on Friday 27 January at 8.15pm

and Saturday 28 January (matinee) at 2.30pm

HAY FEVER

Noël Coward's 1920s comedy 'Hay Fever', directed by Tam Williams, will run from March 16 - May 13.

Written in three days when he was 24, it is set in a country house in Berkshire. The pathologically self-absorbed Blisses invite a quartet of hapless guests for the weekend: a career diplomat, a predatory society girl, a conventional sporty chap and a sweet-natured flapper. The guests turn out to be cannon fodder in the family's ongoing solipsistic fantasies.

A delirious roller-coaster of a play, encased in wit, comic brio and emotional truth.

There are two national press nights on Friday 24 March at 8.15pm

and Saturday 25 March (matinee) at 2.30pm