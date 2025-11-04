Jonathan Van Ness Sets 2026 UK Tour with Comedy Show 'Hot & Healed'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Queer Eye star and beloved global icon Jonathan Van Ness is heading back to the UK with their brand new solo show Hot & Healed, coming to stages across the country in May. The presale begins Thursday 6 November at 10am, with general sale on Friday 7 November, 10am. Tickets are available here.

Following two critically acclaimed, sold-out global tours - Road to Beijing and Imaginary Living Room Olympian, With Hot & Healed will offer a night packed with introspection, joyful absurdity, personal revelations and all their distinctive unfiltered energy.

An Emmy-winning television personality, 3x New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, comedian, hair icon and founder of JVN Hair, Van Ness is known for lighting up screens worldwide on Netflix’s Queer Eye as well as hosting the hugely successful podcast Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

Van Ness recently appeared as 'Man in Chair' in a one-night-only concert of The Drowsy Chaperone at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The special concert kicked off the fourth annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival and featured Emmy Award-winner Laverne Cox as ‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ actress and Trans Activist Joslyn Defreece as ‘Underling,’ Tony Award-winner Alex Newell as ‘Janet Van De Graaf,’ RuPaul’s “Drag Race” superstar Peppermint as ‘Mrs. Tottendale,’ and pop sensation Betty Who as ‘Robert Martin.’

Tour Dates 2026:

Sunday 17 May London Theatre Royal, Drury Lane

Monday 18 May Nottingham Playhouse

Tuesday 19 May Bristol St George’s

Thursday 21 May Manchester Albert Hall

Friday 22 May Glasgow O2 Academy