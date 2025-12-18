TERMINATOR Parody Show I'LL BE BACK Sets UK Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A new stage show, serving as a parody of the first two blockbuster Terminator films, is coming to the UK next year. Titled "I’ll Be Back," the one-hour solo show from Justine Malone previews in Oxford and Birmingham, before beginning its UK tour in Spring 2026. Take a look at venue and ticketing information below.

"I’ll Be Back" tells the story of a Terminator built with Windows 95 who travels back to Dudley on a quest to prevent the destruction of humanity, and to discover the truth about her life. The show is described as "an action-packed 60 minutes of apocalyptic devastation, robotic transformation, emotional reunion, and how a plan formed in Blockbusters can save the world." All characters are played by Malone, who creates scenes through physical storytelling and multimedia.

Malone says: “I created this show because of my love of the Terminator films, and also because it was the most ambitious theatrical solo show I could imagine making. There don’t appear to be any existing stage adaptations or live theatre parodies of Terminator, so this is a great opportunity to bring these stories to the stage for potentially the very first time. The films are windows into the pop culture of the 80s and 90s, and touch on themes of love, AI, time travel, fast-paced action sequences, incredible soundtracks, all whilst playing on the universal fear that the machines will one day turn on us. The show reflects all of these important elements. The first two Terminator films have a number of iconic moments and lines which are very well-known, and in I’ll Be Back, these are recreated with the comic edge of being set in the West Midlands. The AI element feels particularly pertinent in the current climate, given how quickly this technology is moving.

“I pride myself on making funny, emotional, complex one hour theatre shows with heart. My ambition is after this short UK tour to continue to develop the show so that it can play mid-scale theatres and tour internationally. And, one day, to come on stage and see Arnold Schwarzenegger in the audience, with his single red eye gazing up at me. Then I’ll know I’ve made it.”

Tour Dates

Venue: Old Fire Station, Oxford

Tickets: £13-17

Previews: 6-7 Sep 2025

Time: 6th: 7.30pm | 7th: 5.00pm

Box Office: 01865263990

Tickets here

Venue: Old Joint Stock, Birmingham

Tickets: £14

Dates: 20 Nov 2025

Time: 8pm

Tickets here

Venue: The Glitch, Waterloo

Tickets: £14

Dates: 14 - 19 Jan 2026

Time: 7pm (+2pm Sat)

Tickets here

Venue: The Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton

Tickets: £14

Dates: 7 March 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets here

Photo Credit: Simon Vail