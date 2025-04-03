John Godber's DO I LOVE YOU? Returns to the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Godber’s celebration of Northern Soul, which played to full houses when it toured to the Stephen Joseph Theatre last year, returns next month for a limited run. Do I Love You? can be seen at the Scarborough theatre on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 May.

With a banging soundtrack, it’s a comedy following the fortunes of a trio of young people – Sally, Nat and Kyle.

What started as a college project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting. Far beyond their home city of Hull, our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they’ve been looking for – and now they can’t get enough! From Brid Spa to Stoke, from Scarborough to the Tower Ballroom, our young soulies are determined to keep the faith.

This is Northern Soul for a new generation; but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England in the 1970s or the 2020s? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you’re out on the floor…

The three original cast members, Emilio Encinoso-Gil, Martha Godber and Chloe McDonald – all of whom trained with Northern Soul World Dance Champion Sally Molloy to perfect their dance moves – perform the show again.

