Joel Dommett Extends Uk Tour With Second Raft Of Dates For Autumn 2020

Joel Dommett has extended his UK tour of Unapologetic (If That's Okay?), with a second raft of tour dates in Autumn 2020. The tour will begin 19th February in Derby and conclude in Brighton on 6th December, taking in a total of 63 dates. Tickets are on sale now via www.joeldommett.com.

After taking television screens by storm in reaching the final of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV) in 2016, Joel went on to host I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp (ITV2) alongside Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash, and starred in two series of Comedy Central's critically acclaimed Joel and Nish vs. The World. He was most recently the co-host of Singletown (ITV2), and is currently presenting international smash hit The Masked Singer on ITV. Other TV includes Celebrity Juice, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Drunk History.

Joel toured most recent stand-up comedy show, Joel Dommett: Live to huge audiences across the UK, including two dates at London's Hammersmith Apollo, with a string of additional dates added due to phenomenal demand. Earlier in 2019, Joel released a 30-minute stand up special for Netflix as part of their global comedy season, Comedians of the World. His debut book, It's Not Me, It's Them was a Sunday Times Bestseller, and was recently released in paperback.

Tour Dates

Wednesday, 19 February Derby Theatre www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Friday, 21 February Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre www.HazlittTheatre.com

Saturday, 22 February London Blackheath Halls www.blackheathhalls.com

Thursday, 27 February Tewkesbury Roses Theatre www.rosestheatre.org

Sunday, 1 March Dorking Dorking Halls www.dorkinghalls.co.uk

Friday, 6 March Shanklin Shanklin Theatre www.shanklintheatre.com

Saturday, 7 March Frome Memorial Theatre www.fmt.website

Sunday, 8 March Yeovil Westlands Entertainment www.westlandsyeovil.co.uk

Friday, 13 March Bridport Electric Palace www.eclectricpalace.org.uk

Sunday, 15 March Kingston Rose Theatre www.rosetheatrekingston.org

Thursday, 19 March Newbury Corn Exchange www.cornexchangenew.com

Friday, 20 March Harrow Arts Centre www.harrowarts.com

Saturday, 21 March Dunstable Grove www.grovetheatre.co.uk

Thursday, 26 March Carmarthen Lyric Theatre www.theatrausirgar.co.uk/en

Saturday, 28 March Bury St Edmunds The Apex www.theapex.co.uk

Wednesday, 8 April Redditch Palace Theatre www.redditchpalacetheatre.co.uk

Friday, 17 April Caernarfon Galeri Caernarfon www.galericaernarfon.com

Saturday, 18 April Wrexham William Aston Hall www.glyndwr.ac.uk/events

Sunday, 19 April Shrewsbury Theatre Severn www.theatresevern.co.uk

Wednesday, 22 April Chelmsford Civic Theatre www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres

Friday, 24 April Stamford Corn Exchange www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Wednesday, 29 April Swindon Wyvern Theatre www.swindontheatres.co.uk

Thursday, 30 April Monmouth Savoy Theatre www.monmouth-savoy.co.uk

Friday, 1 May Weston Super Mare Playhouse Theatre www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

Saturday, 2 May Evesham Arts Centre www.eveshamartscentre.co.uk

Tuesday, 5 May Kings Lynn Corn Exchange www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Wednesday, 6 May Loughborough Town Hall www.loughboroughtownhall.co.uk

Wednesday, 13 May Durham Gala Theatre www.galadurham.co.uk

Thursday, 14 May Ilkley King's Hall www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Friday, 15 May Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Saturday, 16 May Huntingdon Hinchingbrooke PAC www.hh-pac.com

Wednesday, 20 May Lancaster Grand Theatre www.lancastergrand.co.uk

Thursday, 21 May Barrow in Furness The Forum www.theforumbarrow.co.uk

Friday, 22 May Workington Carnegie Theatre www.carnegietheatre.co.uk

Wednesday, 27 May Crewe Lyceum Theatre www.crewelyceum.co.uk

Thursday, 28 May Stafford Gatehouse Theatre www.staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk

Friday, 29 May Wellingborough Castle Theatre www.castletheatre.co.uk

Saturday, 30 May Hertford Theatre www.hertfordtheatre.com

Additional Dates for Autumn 2020:

Tuesday, 6 October Doncaster Cast www.castindoncaster.com

Friday, 9 October Telford Oakengates www.theplacetelford.com

Thursday, 15 October Bedford Corn Exchange www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

Saturday, 17 October Crawley Hawth www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

Sunday, 18 October Coventry Warwick Arts Centre www.warwickartscentre.co.uk

Wednesday, 21 October Cheltenham Town Hall www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk

Friday, 23 October Hastings White Rock Theatre www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk

Sunday, 25 October Hayes Beck Theatre www.becktheatre.org.uk

Tuesday, 27 October St Albans Alban Arena www.alban-arena.co.uk

Wednesday, 28 October Lowestoft Marina Theatre www.marinatheatre.co.uk

Friday, 30 October Leicester De Montfort Hall www.demontforthall.co.uk

Saturday, 31 October Watford Palace www.watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk

Monday, 2 November Chester Storyhouse www.storyhouse.com

Tuesday, 3 November Buxton Opera House www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Friday, 6 November Basingstoke Anvil www.anvilarts.org.uk

Wednesday, 11 November Southend Cliffs Pavilion www.southendtheatres.org.uk

Friday, 13 November Chatham Central Theatre www.medwayticketslive.co.uk

Thursday, 19 November High Wycombe Wycombe Swan www.wycombeswan.co.uk

Friday, 20 November Ipswich Corn Exchange www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

Sunday, 22 November Cardiff New Theatre www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Friday, 27 November Guildford G Live www.glive.co.uk

Saturday, 28 November Salisbury City Hall www.cityhallsalisbury.co.uk

Thursday, 3 December Lincoln Engine Shed www.engineshed.co.uk

Friday, 4 December Northampton Derngate www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Sunday, 6 December Brighton Dome www.brightondome.org





