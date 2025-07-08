Jazzmeia Horn Will Perform in London in Support Of Her Latest Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



US jazz luminary, vocalist and composer Jazzmeia Horn will perform at the Soul Mama venue in London on 12th July, in support of her widely-celebrated new album Messages.

A winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition and the Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Competition, Jazzmeia Horn is also a NAACP Image Award winning artist. Having signed to Concord Records, her debut album ‘A Social Call’ achieved great critical acclaim, receiving a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of Best Jazz Vocal Album. Jazzmeia’s second album ‘Love and Liberation’, received yet another GRAMMY® nomination in the same category and her pioneering big band album ‘Dear Love’ was nominated for ‘Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album’ a year later. Now Jazzmeia returns with ‘Messages’: an album that eschews the personnel of a big band, but retains the avant-playfullness of the Sun Ra Arkestra. Ruminations on family, friendship and love all circulate among the 10 original compositions on the album.

In part, Messages is intended to be a word of encouragement to anyone making tough choices — a reminder that we all make sacrifices. Sometimes, the difficulties encountered along the way are worth it, though. Horn’s among the vanguard in jazz, using her knowledge of the canon to inform decisions firmly rooted in traditional parts of the genre, while still adding in contemporary ideas, themes and music. The 21st century comes to bear on the album through the singer splicing in voice recordings and voicemails - literal messages - into a few songs. A rare chance to experience this exceptional music through Jazzmeia’s breathtaking live performance is coming your way, don’t miss your chance to experience something truly special. For more information please visit: https://www.artistryofjazzhorn.com/events