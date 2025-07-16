Jayde Adams Will Make Professional Theatre Debut in TREASURE ISLAND at Bristol Old Vic

Bristol Old Vic announced the first cast member for its Christmas production Treasure Island: A New Musical Adventure will be Bristolian legend, comedian and actor, Jayde Adams.



Jayde will play Benita Gunn and Jim Hawkins' mother in a new musical adaptation of the classic tale of hidden treasure and pirate-y peril, brought to life by The Great British Bake Off Musical and The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole The Musical creators Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary.



Although no stranger to Bristol Old Vic through her stand-up comedy and as part of Bristol Old Vic Young Company as a child, Treasure Island marks Jayde's professional stage acting debut.



Jayde Adams said: “After years of banging on their doors, Bristol Old Vic have finally let me on stage – and I couldn't be prouder that my debut is happening at a theatre I've loved my whole life. I've been staring at that building since I could walk, and now I get to perform in it this Christmas. Stand-up always felt like a stepping stone to my real goal: acting on stage. And now I'm in Treasure Island – give me a parrot and a pirate ship too? All my Christmases have come at once!”



Jayde Adams is a writer, actress, singer and a multiple award-winning comedian. As an actress Jayde is best known for starring in the BAFTA-winning BBC comedy-drama series, Alma's Not Normal (2021-2024) and lead role in ITV sitcom Ruby Speaking (2023).



Jayde has received the Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer award and the Funny Women Award for Best Female Comedy Performance. Recognized by Dawn French as the "3rd funniest woman in the world," her Amazon Prime Special, Serious Black Jumper, garnered over 300 million views and received an Emmy long-listing. Other acting credits include roles in Good Omens, The Outlaws, and a leading role in The Greatest Days, the 2023 musical film featuring Take That's music.



From a Bristol tavern to the mighty oceans, join thrill-seeking teen Jim Hawkins as she charts a course to excitement and mystery aboard the mighty Hispaniola. This UK premiere directed by Paul Foster (The Cabinet Minister, Menier Chocolate Factory; White Christmas, Sheffield Crucible) is a daring adventure that will have everyone on the edge of their seats – landlubbers and salty seadogs alike!



Further casting to be announced later this summer.