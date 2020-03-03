Jason Manford to Return to Parr Hall as Part of New Tour

It's been a busy few years for Jason since his last smash-hit stand up performance but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know that this nationally-acclaimed comedian hasn't changed a bit.

Now, Jason is making plans to hit the road once again with an unmissable dose of observational comedy in his new stand-up show Like Me.

Jason said: "After the fun we had on my last tour Muddle Class, I'm excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show Like Me.

"In these trying times, it's always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle so I'm coming to a venue near you in 2021!"

Like Me is coming to Parr Hall for two shows on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 March next year.

The stand-up star is a staple on the comedy circuit and is renowned for his hilarious performances on popular television shows such as Live at the Apollo, Have I Got New for You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and even The Royal Variety Performance.

In addition to being a television and radio favourite, Jason has also enjoyed sell-out success in venues right across the country, including Warrington's very own Parr Hall.

With critics hailing the show as "comic gold" (Mail on Sunday) and "effortlessly entertaining" (Evening Standard), Like Me is set to be one show you simply don't want to miss!

Tickets are on sale NOW; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.





