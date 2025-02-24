James Bye Will Lead World Premiere of DEATH COMES TO PEMBERLEY By P.D. James

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DEATH COMES TO PEMBERLEY by P.D. James is based on the inspired sequel to Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice. James Bye will lead the world premiere. The production is adapted by Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff, the acclaimed writing team behind the hit stage adaptations of The Girl on the Train and The Da Vinci Code. Directed by Joe Harmston.

Performances run at The Mill at Sonning (1 May - 28 June) then tours to Windsor Theatre Royal (22 - 26 July), Cardiff New Theatre (29 July - Aug 2), Bath Theatre Royal (Aug 5 - 9), Guildford Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (Aug 12 - 16), Bromley Churchill Theatre (Aug 19 - 23), Wycombe Swan (Aug 26 - 30), Brighton Theatre Royal (Sept 2 - 6), Richmond Theatre (Sept 9 - 13)

James said, “I am leaving EastEnders on an absolute high after the explosive live 40th anniversary episode. After a decade of gritty storylines it's going to be quite a switch to put on period clothes as one of literature's romantic leading men, but I can't wait for this new chapter to begin.”

The world premiere stage production of P.D. James's best-selling novel is a tale of love, betrayal, and intrigue set in Regency England.

Step into the world of Pride and Prejudice like never before with a riveting new stage adaptation that combines Jane Austen's timeless romance with a gripping murder mystery imagined by master storyteller, the ‘Queen of Crime' P.D. James.

Six years after Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy's happy union, their idyllic life at Pemberley is shattered when Elizabeth's sister Lydia bursts in with shocking news: a man has been murdered in the woods, and suspicion falls on her husband, the notorious George Wickham. As the investigation unfolds, dark secrets emerge, tensions rise, and loyalties are tested, casting doubt on everyone's innocence.

From Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff, the acclaimed writing team behind the hit stage adaptations The Girl on the Train and The Da Vinci Code, and premiering during the 250th anniversary year of Jane Austen's birth, this spellbinding production delivers romance, intrigue, and drama, now wrapped in a suspenseful whodunnit. It's a must-see theatrical event that will leave you breathless!

The cast includes:

James Bye as Fitzwilliam Darcy. James has played Martin Fowler in the BBC's EastEnders for 10 years until his death in the Queen Vic explosion in the recent 40th anniversary live episode. He competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, partnered with Amy Dowden.

Jamie-Rose Duke as Elizabeth Darcy. She recently made her TV debut in Casualty.

Celia Cruwys-Finnigan as Georgina Darcy. She recently played Joan Littlewood in Mrs Littlewood and Beatrice in Boundless As The Sea (both for the Royal Shakespeare Company).

Sean Rigby (Endeavour) as Colonel Fitzwilliam. He is is best know as Det. Sgt. Jim Strange in nine series of ITV's Endeavour. In the historical drama TV mini-series, Gunpowder, Rigby played William Parker, 4th Baron Monteagle. On stage he was David in The Rubenstein Kiss (Southwark Playouse) and Moe in Pomona (Orange Tree/National Theatre/UK tour).

Paul Jerricho as Mr Bidwell and others. He was in Gaslight (Salisbury Playhouse) and in Casualty, Doctors and Lewis on TV.

Sam Woodhams as George Wickham/Will Bidwell. He is in the upcoming movie Mickey7, alongside Robert Pattinson and Naomi Ackie, directed by Bong Joon-ho (Parasite). On stage he was Dorian Gray in The Picture Of Dorian Gray (King's Head Theatre).

David Osmond as Henry Alveston. He was in The Tempest (Royal Shakespeare Company) and Veronica's Room and Love From a Stranger (Theatre Royal Nottingham).

Mogali Masuku as Lydia Wickham/Louisa Bidwell. She was Le Beau in As You Like It, Thetis in Troy Story and Dion in The Winter's Tale (Royal Shakespeare Company), Pericles, The Comedy of Errors, Twelfth Night ( Shakespeare's Globe) and Sebastien in Belle & Sebastien (Bristol Old Vic).

