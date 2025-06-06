JANE EYRE: AN AUTOBIOGRAPHY Comes To Greenwich Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Live Wire & RoughHouse Theatre have announced a revival of the critically acclaimed 2014/2015 Live Wire production of Dougie Blaxland's Jane Eyre: an autobiography which will be staged at the Greenwich Theatre on 5th & 26th September.

Produced by the creative team that won the National Campaign for the Arts Best Arts Project 2021, Jane Eyre: an autobiography has been hailed “a theatrical tour de force from a company with a rare gift for bringing classics to life with loyalty, energy and intrigue”.

The stage version of Charlotte Bronte's classic has been adapted for the stage by award winning writer and producer Dougie Blaxland and will be directed by RoughHouse Theatre's Shane Morgan with Movement Director Moira Hunt.

Morgan feels that, “Jane Eyre is a character whose resilience is deeply inspiring, and who - in spite of the isolation and abandonment of a loveless childhood - refuses to bend to the will of her abusers”.

At the heart of what Shane Morgan describes as a “contemporary reimagination of one of the greatest novels ever written” is a blend of classical and modern traditions in which an adaptation that is utterly faithful to Bronte's original text is shaped and styled for a 21st century audience.

Alison Campbell reprises her role in Jane Eyre: an autobiography having played to audiences across the UK in the original production with a performance described, “as good as anything you will see on any stage in the UK”.

Jane Eyre: an autobiography opens at Phoenix Arts Bordon on 23rd September and closes at The Ustinov Studio Bath from 13th to 15th October.

Performance Dates

Tues 23rd September Phoenix Arts Bordon 14:30 & 19:30

www.phoenixarts.co.uk

Weds 24th September

Alma Tavern Theatre, Bristol 20:00

www.almatavernandtheatre.co.uk/theatre

Thurs 25th & Fri 26th September

Greenwich Theatre, London 19:30 (additional matinee at 14:30 on 26th Sept)

www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk

Sat 27th September

Brewhouse, Taunton 14:30 & 19:30

www.tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk

Mon 29th & Tues 30th September

Burton Taylor Studio, Oxford 19:30 (additional matinee at 14:30 on 30th Sept) www.oxfordplayhouse.com

Weds 1st & Thurs 2nd October

Yvonne Arnaud Studio, Guildford at 19:45

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Thurs 9th October

The Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis 19:30

www.marinetheatre.com

Fri 10th October

Cotswold Playhouse, Stroud 19:30

www.cotswoldplayhouse.co.uk

Mon 13th to Weds 15th October

The Ustinov Studio, Bath 19:30

Comments