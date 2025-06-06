JANE EYRE: AN AUTOBIOGRAPHY Comes To Greenwich Theatre

Performances are on 5th & 26th September.
Live Wire & RoughHouse Theatre have announced a revival of the critically acclaimed 2014/2015 Live Wire production of Dougie Blaxland's Jane Eyre: an autobiography which will be staged at the Greenwich Theatre on 5th & 26th September.
Produced by the creative team that won the National Campaign for the Arts Best Arts Project 2021, Jane Eyre: an autobiography has been hailed “a theatrical tour de force from a company with a rare gift for bringing classics to life with loyalty, energy and intrigue”.
The stage version of Charlotte Bronte's classic has been adapted for the stage by award winning writer and producer Dougie Blaxland and will be directed by RoughHouse Theatre's Shane Morgan with Movement Director Moira Hunt.
Morgan feels that, “Jane Eyre is a character whose resilience is deeply inspiring, and who - in spite of the isolation and abandonment of a loveless childhood - refuses to bend to the will of her abusers”.
At the heart of what Shane Morgan describes as a “contemporary reimagination of one of the greatest novels ever written” is a blend of classical and modern traditions in which an adaptation that is utterly faithful to Bronte's original text is shaped and styled for a 21st century audience.
Alison Campbell reprises her role in Jane Eyre: an autobiography having played to audiences across the UK in the original production with a performance described, “as good as anything you will see on any stage in the UK”.
Jane Eyre: an autobiography opens at Phoenix Arts Bordon on 23rd September and closes at The Ustinov Studio Bath from 13th to 15th October.
Tues 23rd September Phoenix Arts Bordon 14:30 & 19:30
Weds 24th September
Alma Tavern Theatre, Bristol 20:00
www.almatavernandtheatre.co.uk/theatre
Thurs 25th & Fri 26th September
Greenwich Theatre, London 19:30 (additional matinee at 14:30 on 26th Sept)
Sat 27th September
Brewhouse, Taunton 14:30 & 19:30
Mon 29th & Tues 30th September
Burton Taylor Studio, Oxford 19:30 (additional matinee at 14:30 on 30th Sept) www.oxfordplayhouse.com
Weds 1st & Thurs 2nd October
Yvonne Arnaud Studio, Guildford at 19:45
Thurs 9th October
The Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis 19:30
Fri 10th October
Cotswold Playhouse, Stroud 19:30
Mon 13th to Weds 15th October
The Ustinov Studio, Bath 19:30
