Iris Theatre Launches Pop-Up Cafe and Bar to Accompany 2022 Summer Programme

Iris Theatre today announces the opening of a brand-new pop-up, garden café and bar to accompany their 2022 Summer programme at the Actors' Church. Aptly named The Bard, this pop-up will compliment Iris' season's headliner A Midsummer Night's Dream. The Bard will be open Tuesday-Saturday until 9pm, and on Sundays until 6pm, and will run until September.

Open to everyone, this brand-new bar sits comfortably in the heart of Covent Garden, with access directly from Covent Garden Piazza. Customers can relax away from the hustle and bustle of Central London, surrounded by stunning 17th Century architecture. You can treat yourself to a selection of A Midsummer Night's Dream themed cocktails such as Puck's Playful Pimm's, Demetrius' Daiquiri or even Oberon's Very Old-Fashioned, or you can take your pick from Prosecco, wine, beer, coffee, tea, and soft drinks.

The Bard will also play host to a range of live performances over the summer - you can sit down with a drink and enjoy poetry readings, acoustic music, comedy, and more. A relaxing space to experience a great selection of pieces from Iris Theatre's brilliant summer line-up.

Producer of Iris Theatre, Rob Ellis said today: "We're very excited to open The Bard to members of the public. It's a real hidden gem - it couldn't be easier to get to, just off the Piazza in Covent Garden, and it couldn't be more peaceful when you arrive. If you're looking for somewhere to enjoy a pre-theatre glass of Prosecco, or an after-work beer with friends, The Bard is a perfect place to visit. And if you're coming to see our prom themed A Midsummer Night's Dream, make sure you pick up one of our special cocktails, to really get into the party spirit. Plus, we have Pimm's on tap - what more could you want during Summer?"

You can book tickets to see A Midsummer Night's Dream at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183678®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Firistheatre.com%2Fevent%2Fa-midsummer-nights-dream-3?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1