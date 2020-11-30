Introducing the Cast of Sasha Regan's THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Introducing Sasha Regan's ALL-MALE THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE cast. They have boarded the pirate ship and are on route to the Palace Theatre for 2 nights, on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th December. The ship is carrying a star crew of burly pirates and an abundance of lasses in petticoats and plenty of rum! What's not to love! Introducing...

DAVID MCKECHNIE (MAJOR-GENERAL STANLEY)

David's acting efforts include, roughly in order of size: two princes, three lawyers, numerous lords, a ghost, a penguin, a couple of kings, and the moon. David recently played Geoffrey in Stepping Out at The Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, and Mr. Darling/Captain Hook in Peter Pan in Chelmsford. Previous roles with Sasha Regan's All-Male Opera Company: Ko-Ko in The Mikado; Sir Joseph Porter in H.M.S. Pinafore and Major-General Stanley in The Pirates of Penzance. Other favourite roles in the theatre include: Jacques in As You Like It; Master Ford in The Merry Wives of Windsor, and Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream. David has also appeared in the musical comedies Chicago (Adelphi Theatre) and Top Hat (UK Tour), and in the Late Joys at The Players' Theatre on Villiers Street, in the days when it offered a fortnightly bill of Music Hall entertainment.

David was born in the winter, and enjoys dressing up, falling down, and travelling on the railways. His favourite animals include: owls, sheep and crocodiles, and his favourite colour is seagull.

Tom Senior (FREDERIC)

Tom appeared as Frederic in the All-Male The Pirates of Penzance at Wilton's Music Hall last year. That same year Tom played the role of Theo in the South Korean Tour of School of Rock and Link Larkin in Hairspray (The Gaiety Theatre). Other credits include appearing in the West End revival of Eugenius! and Ralph Rackstraw in the National Tour of Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore 2016. He played Kenickie in the National Tour of Grease (Devonshire Park, Eastbourne); Prince Simon, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Devonshire Park, Eastbourne); Jesus, Godspell (UK Tour), Kenneth Avery-Clark 2015; Understudy Bob Gaudio, Jersey Boys (The Piccadilly Theatre); Schlomo, Fame (Gordon Craig Theatre); Stamp in Billy at The Union Theatre; Cowboy Bob, Footloose (Erasmus International).

Alan Richardson (MABEL)

Alan most recently appeared as Mary Sunshine, in the 21st Anniversary production of Chicago in the West End. He completed three seasons as a lead vocalist on board the three Cunard Queen ships, for Belinda King Creative Productions, including the inaugural world cruise of the Queen Victoria and the farewell world cruise of the QE2. Other credits include: Sasha Regan's All-Male The Pirates of Penzance, Wilton's Music Hall; Yum-Yum in the All-Male The Mikado UK Tour; Mary Sunshine in Chicago, UK Tour; Josephine in the All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore, UK Tour. He received the award for People's Choice Best Actor in the Off West End Awards 2011 for his portrayal of Mabel in the acclaimed All-Male The Pirates of Penzance at Wilton's Music Hall, and reprised the role in both the 2012 International Tour and the 2015 UK Tour.

Oliver Savile (PIRATE KING)

Recent theatre credits include: Gideon in Sting's musical The Last Ship, Toronto 2020; Whizzer in Falsettos (The Other Palace) 2019; Robert in Company (Aberdeen Arts Centre) 2018; Hugo in Knights of the Rose (The Arts Theatre) 2018; Concert: Max in The Navigator (Broadway Theatre, Letchworth & Phoenix Theatre); Wayne in London Musical Theatre Orchestra's State Fair Concert (Cadogan Hall); Fiyero in Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre); 1st Cover Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre); The Rum Tum Tugger in Cats (No 1 UK Tour); Fueilly/1st Cover Enjolras in LES MISERABLES (Queen's Theatre).

Leon Craig (RUTH)

Leon Craig joins the All-Male Company in the role of Ruth. Theatre credits include: Sandra Bollock in Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre, London); Babkak/Cover Genie in Aladdin (Prince Edward Theatre); Audrey II (Voice of the plant) Little Shop Of Horrors (Salisbury Playhouse & Mercury Theatre Colchester); Queen Of Hearts Alice In Wonderland (UK tour); King Herod, Jesus Christ Superstar (Arena Tour UK & Australia); Rodney in My Big Gay Italian Wedding (Greenwich Theatre); Melvin P Thorpe, The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas (Union Theatre); Company, Myths And Hymns (Finborough Theatre); Sid/Inventor Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK tour).

Marc Akinfolarin (SERGEANT OF POLICE)

Trained at the Arts Educational Schools, London. Theatre includes: Adrian Sanderson in Sting's The Last Ship Toronto and US Tour; Zeke/ Lion in The Wizard of Oz at Pitlochry Festival Theatre; Spamilton at the Chocolate Factory; Sir Belvedere in Spamalot (UK Tour); Sir Bedevere in Spamalot (Mercury Colchester); Alf in Peter and The Starcatcher (Northampton); Ed Bishop in Floyd Collins (Wilton's Music Hall); Ensemble in Jesus Christ Superstar (Bill Kenwright Tour); Ensemble in Sweeney Todd (English National Opera); Bystander in Assassins (Menier Chocolate Factory); Jesus Christ Superstar (Really Useful Group Arena Tour); Porgy & Bess (Royal Denmark Theatre); Emmeline/ Better/ Shilling/ Antimony in Christmas Carol (Birmingham Rep); Buster in The Color Purple (The Menier Chocolate Factory).

SAM KIPLING (EDITH)

Sam trained at the Guildford School of Acting. Professional theatre credits include: Edith (Cover Mabel) in Sasha Regan's All-Male The Pirates of Penzance at Wilton's Music Hall last year (Regan De Wynter Williams Productions). Other recent roles include: Charlie Cricket in The Astonishing Adventures of Pinocchio at Hertford Theatre (Rhys Thomas) 2018; Alf in Benjamin Till's multi Off-West End award-nominated BRASS The Musical for which he was nominated for an Off-West End Award. Sam also appeared in the Ensemble/Cover Fairy Queen in the All-Male Iolanthe Tour 2018 (Regan De Wynter Williams Productions).

Michael Burgen (SAMUEL)

Theatre Credits include: LES MISERABLES (UK & Ireland Tour); Patsy in Monty Python's Spamalot (Playhouse Theatre, West End); Lord Mountararat in the All-Male Iolanthe; Sir Joseph Porter in the All-Male HMS Pinafore (UK Tour); Samuel in the All-Male The Pirates of Penzance (Wilton's Music Hall, Hackney Empire and Sydney Theatre); Assassin in Blondel (Union Theatre); The White Rabbit in Alice in Wonderland (Italian Tour); The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (New Vic Theatre), and Zaide (Sadler's Wells). Michael also works as a director. Credits include: Associate Director, Loserville in Concert (Garrick Theatre, West End); Our House; Loserville; Out There (Union Theatre); Cinderella and Peter Pan pantomimes for Jordan Productions.

DOMINIC HARBISON (KATE)

Credits include: Lead Vocalist (Royal Caribbean Entertainment); Aladdin in Aladdin (The Stag, Sevenoaks); The Prince in The Tale of Snow White (Saudi Arabia); Isabel in The All-Male The Pirates of Penzance (Wilton's Music Hall); Dick Whittington in Dick Whittington (The Stag, Sevenoaks); Celia and Understudy as Iolanthe in The All-Male Iolanthe (UK Tour); Flynn Rider in Rapunzel (Dubai); Prince Charming in Cinderella (Exeter Corn Exchange); Tommy Keeler in Annie Get Your Gun (The Union Theatre); Ensemble in Sunset Boulevard (Yvonne Arnaud); PC Pong in Aladdin (Stratford Arts House).

Richard Russell EDWARDS (ISABEL)

Richard trained at Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama where he gained a Masters Degree with Distinction, He was awarded The RWCMD Musical Theatre Prize for gaining the highest marks in his year group. Theatre credits: Jesus Christ Superstar, Slovenia; Cousin Hebe, Sasha Regan's All-Male HMS Pinafore at The Union Theatre for which he won the 2013 Craig Dodd Prize for Best Actor in a Featured Role. He continued to play Cousin Hebe in the two subsequent UK Tours; The White Rabbit Alice in Wonderland, Dubai. Hebe, Sasha Regan's All-Male Pirates of Penzance UK Tour; Peep-Bo/ cover Katisha, Sasha Regan's All-Male Mikado UK Tour. Theatre credits whilst training: Charley Kringas, Merrily We Roll Along; Arthur, Spring Storm; Peter, Bare a Pop Opera; Anthony/ Beadle Bamford, Sweeney Todd; Captain Hook, Peter Pan; Malvolio, Twelfth Night.

LEE GREENAWAY (ASSOCIATE CHOREOGRAPHER / CONNIE)

Lee trained at Laine Theatre Arts. He created the role of Connie in the Off-West End award-winning original production of Sasha Regan's All-Male The Pirates of Penzance in London and the Australian Tour. He was Associate Choreographer and Resident Director at Wilton's Music Hall in 2019. Credits include: Skimbleshanks in Cats (European Tour / UK Tour and Royal Caribbean); Understudy Mary Sunshine in Chicago (West End / Istanbul and China); Featured singer in To Gillie With Love - Tribute to Gillian Lynne (Gillian Lynne Theatre West End);

JAMIE CHIDZEY (ENSEMBLE)

Jamie completed a Masters in Musical Theatre at the Royal Academy of Music. Credits whilst training include; Disney's Broadway Hits Choir (Royal Albert Hall); George Pepper (Red Peppers); Antipholus of Syracuse (Boys From Syracuse); Moth, Love's Labour's Lost. A highlight of his training was being placed in a public competition adjudicated by Jenna Russell and Ray Coulthard. Jamie's professional credits Include: The 12 Tenors - European Tour; Ensemble / Understudy Sergeant of Police Sasha Regan's All-Male The Pirates of Penzance; Lead Production Vocalist (Viking Ocean Cruises); Frank Sinatra in The Rat Pack Live.

Daniel Miles (ENSEMBLE)

Daniel is soon to be appearing as Swing / Understudy Ren in the UK Tour of Footloose; Ensemble / 1st Cover Frederic the All-Male The Pirates of Penzance (Wilton's Music Hall) 2019; 1st Cover Strephon /1st Cover Phyllis /Ensemble the All-Male Iolanthe (UK Tour) 2018; Ensemble / 1st Understudy YumYum All-Male Mikado (UK Tour) 2017. Other musical theatre credits include: Lloyd (Actor Musician) Eye of the Storm (UK Tour and Hong Kong) 2019; Multiple Roles in Word Gets Around (The Stereophonics Musical) 2018; Peter Pan (Actor Musician) Peter Pan Middle Eastern International Tour 2016; Abel/Ham Children of Eden 2016 (The Union Theatre London); Doody in Grease 2016.

TOM DUERN (ENSEMBLE)

Tom was recently cast in Sasha Regan's All-Male HMS Pinafore (Wilton's Musical Hall and UK Tour) which has been postponed due to Covid-19. He originated the role of Ginger in Gretel at The Other Palace and appears as Ginger on the Original London Cast recording. Last year Tom was part of the All-Male The Pirates of Penzance at Wilton's Music Hall which was nominated for an Off-West End Award in the Opera category and appeared in Cinderella in Kidderminster to rave reviews. Tom toured the world with Michael Flatley and his hit show Lord of The Dance for two years and also appeared in Lord of The Dance 3D released in cinemas worldwide. For the past two years he has been the producer of London concert Roles We'll Never Play - the show is going from strength-to-strength and makes its West End début in December 2020.

JOEL ELFERINK (ENSEMBLE)

Joel trained at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (BA Music Theatre) William Shaw Warnock Award. Theatre: Jersey Boys (UK/Ireland Tours); LES MISERABLES (West End); Evita (West End/UK & International Tours); The Bodyguard (China Tour); Floyd Collins (Wilton's Music Hall); Imagine This (West End); Sasha Regan's All-Male The Pirates of Penzance (Sydney Theatre, UK Tour); All-Male HMS Pinafore (UK Tour); Tommy (English Theatre Frankfurt/International Tour). Film: Jurassic World Dominion (Universal); Equivocal Redemption (Salt House, Australia, Nominated for Best Lead Male Actor, Melbourne Indie Film Festival 2020).

MATTHEW FACCHINO (ENSEMBLE)

Matthew trained at the London School of Musical Theatre on the Ian Fleming Scholarship. Professional theatrical credits include: Anthony in Sweeney Todd (English Theatre Frankfurt); Hanschen in Spring Awakening (Let Me In); Ensemble in Sasha Regan's All-Male The Pirates of Penzance (Wilton's Music Hall, London); Ramble in Lock Up Your Daughters (Bridewell Theatre, London), and Collins in Rent (Curve Theatre, Leicester).

TV and radio credits includes: Olivier Awards (Royal Opera House, 2016).

BENJAMIN VIVIAN-JONES (ENSEMBLE)

Benjamin is originally from South Wales, he has a BA in English Literature from the University of Exeter and trained in Musical Theatre at Guildford School of Acting. He has performed with Sasha's All-Male Gilbert and Sullivan company several times: The Pirates of Penzance at Wilton's Music Hall; Pish-Tush in The Mikado UK tour; and as Captain Corcoran in HMS Pinafore at the Union Theatre. Other credits include: The Mayor of Whoville in Seussical at The Arts Theatre London and Lyric Hong Kong, and he has also directed, written and performed with NewsRevue: the world's longest running live comedy show at The Canal Café.

Runs on Saturday 12th December and Sunday 13th December at the Palace Theatre, 113 Shaftesbury Avenue, London W1D 5AY

Tickets online: https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/pirates-of-penzance/

Box Office: 0330 333 4813

Performance Time: 7:00pm

Running time: 2 hours including an interval

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You