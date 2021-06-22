International Youth Arts Festival Returns To Live Shows For 2021

One of the first arts festivals to take place this year is coming to Kingston upon Thames this July as the International Youth Arts Festival returns following a year's break from live performance. Taking place over ten days, IYAF 2021 features an array of events across performance, film, music and visual arts with a focus on arts by and for young people, put together by the charity Creative Youth. Events will take place at the Rose Theatre as well as outdoor locations around Kingston with some events also being held online.

Audience and participant safety has been at the forefront of all festival planning and the festival will continue as planned despite the government's recent announcement delaying the easing of restrictions, with socially distanced seating and additional precautionary measures in place.

This year's highlights include Lost in Translation's Hotel Paradiso, a family friendly show which blends spectacular circus skill, physical comedy and theatrical storytelling in a colourful, loud and hilarious show from renowned international company Lost in Translation. The show has toured internationally and was a hit at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Other productions being staged at the Rose include comedy from Bad Clowns, an all-day showcase of dance headlined by hip hop dance group Vital Signz and an array of theatre shows from Full Pelt Theatre, Pound of Flesh and many more, plus a festival celebrating emerging filmmaking talent.

Meanwhile, out and about around Kingston, a number of outdoor events are taking place from a performance with a giant puppet from award winning Smoking Apples at Canbury Gardens to live music in Kingston Market curated by Sussex-based activist, rapper and singer-songwriter Boudicca.

A series of talks and webinars will take place online, So You Wanna Work in the Arts? aimed at young people interested in a career in the arts and two exhibitions will showcase the work of emerging visual artists.

IYAF has been taking place in Kingston since 2009 but last year had to move online as a result of the pandemic, taking place as a one-off Digifest. While this year's live event has been scaled back in comparison to previous events and there will be less in-person participation from international partners due to travel restrictions, IYAF 2021 will offer an opportunity for a creative reset after the pandemic and a chance for young people to claim their space and express themselves after a challenging year.

Cllr Rebekah Moll, Portfolio Holder for Culture at Kingston Council, said: "We are excited to be able to welcome back the International Youth Arts Festival this year. Thank you to everybody who has pulled it together on such short notice, we are very proud to be able to support creative young people in our borough.

"We want to remind everyone to continue following rules, so that we can make sure everyone stays safe and is able to enjoy this and other events."

Kayla Cadence, one of Creative Youth's Young Creatives, said "This year has been such a rollercoaster with so much uncertainty. As an artist, it was difficult to see such a lack of understanding of the importance of the arts, especially during lockdown, a time when we all indulged and relied on them. I have such a passion and love for the arts, so it's the most amazing feeling being surrounded by others who have that same love and passion. Hearing the news that IYAF was going ahead really did lift my spirits. I'm so excited to be in that wonderful environment again, surrounded by laughter, smiles and that same love for the arts."

Massimiliano Rosetti, Company Director of Lost in Translation, said: "Lost in Translation are delighted to be playing the Rose Theatre as part of IYAF 2021. We are great believers in the value of arts for young people and look forward to being part of this celebration of youth creativity."

Creative Youth is a charity that exists to enable young people, aged 5 - 26, to realise their potential through the arts, involving them in innovative, original and ambitious projects. Recent projects include the Creative Talent Programme, which offers artistic, business and strategic support to young emerging artists and Kingston RPM; Records, People and Music, which explored Kingston's rich music heritage. Creative Youth is the Kingston-based charity behind the International Youth Arts Festival (IYAF) each July. For more information, visit www.creativeyouthcharity.org

International Youth Arts Festival is a multi-arts festival which takes place in Kingston upon Thames every July. The festival has been bringing young performers from 5-26 years old together since 2009. The Festival takes place in venues including Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston's Ancient Marketplace and Arthur Cotterell Theatre.

For more information, visit www.iyafestival.org.uk