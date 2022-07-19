IT'S CARNIVAL! Celebration Of Dance And Music Comes To Bullring & Grand Central

Bullring & Grand Central, ACE Dance and Music, and Birmingham Hippodrome presents IT'S CARNIVAL, a colourful large-scale dance and music extravaganza featuring over 400 performers, taking place in and around the various sites of the Birmingham Bullring from 1- 7pm on Saturday 6 August,

Featuring some of the leading carnival performers including; Mighty Jamma - the UK's number one Steelpan Soloist, the multi award winning Ebony Steel Band, International pro mix-master DJ, G-Zee, the UK's leading A Cappella Quintet, Black Voices and the walking drumming band Eternity Percussion, IT'S CARNIVAL will be a joyous and lively celebration at the heart of Birmingham this summer.

Witness a collage of carnival colour, dance and the pulsating rhythms of Trinidad as vibrant costumes soar, and a Community Mass Choir led by Black Voices fill the Bullring with the magical energy of melody and song. ACE dance and music, the UK's top black led dance company invite you to experience the extravaganza of Carnival in full swing. Get up, feel the energy pulsating through you and join in the spectacular sights and sounds of the Caribbean.

In addition, there will also be dance performances from ACE professional, youth and junior groups, and a procession from St Martins Church, Rotunda Square featuring 90 flamboyant and colourful costumes and choreographed dance routines. This will culminate in a mass celebratory dance performance. Full details and timings can be found at www.bullring.co.uk.

Gail Parmel MBE from ACE dance and music, the Birmingham-based, Black-led, contemporary dance company, said "Our mission is to promote the power of dance through cultural exchange. 'It's Carnival' provides us with the perfect opportunity to reveal carnival dance costume, music and singing with a Caribbean cultural mix that will have you dancing around the Bullring like never before!"

Danielle Bozward, Marketing Manager at Bullring & Grand Central, commented: "We are excited about bringing the carnival spirit to the heart of Birmingham, celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of the city. With the Commonwealth Games also taking place, the eyes of the world will be on us and this is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate that Birmingham is a city full of talent, creativity and, above all, fun"

Graham Callister, Director of Festivals at Birmingham Hippodrome, said: "Birmingham both attracts and grows its own talent and IT'S CARNIVAL will see it explode onto the streets of the city in a celebration that everyone can be part of"

For more information on what's on at Bullring & Grand Central this month please visit www.bullring.co.uk.