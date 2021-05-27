IF: Milton Keynes International Festival 2021 Announces 2021 Programme

For 21 days from 10 to 30 July, IF: Milton Keynes International Festival 2021 returns to the City's parks and green spaces, public squares and retail destinations including centre:mk with a longer Festival allowing audiences ample time and space to enjoy coming together again for events.

This year's programme reflects the extraordinary times we are living through with a mix of open-air live music, dance and performance, joyful and free family events, transformative site-specific installations, pop-up performances and a digital programme including concerts and interviews recorded live from The Stables, producers of the Festival.



Monica Ferguson, Festival Director and CEO of The Stables said: "We have worked hard to shape a Festival that is safe for visitors, artists and all of our team. The installations provide space and time for reflection and it's great to play our part in helping to revive live events for everyone to enjoy.



The safety of audiences, artists, volunteers and staff is at the forefront of The Festival's planning. As well as following all government and industry guidelines, we are working closely with specialist safety advisors to ensure all event locations are Covid-safe and secure for everyone. Key measures include pre-booking tickets for some free performances and events."

Booking and further updates can be found on the Festival website: www.ifmiltonkeynes.org.