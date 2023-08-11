IDENTITIES Comes to Pyramid in September

A funny, moving and relatable play which went on a successful UK tour after being developed in Warrington is returning to Pyramid Arts Centre.

Rae Bell’s quirky and highly acclaimed Identities – which unclasps the hidden adventures our boobs go on – made its debut as part of Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival in 2022 and is coming back to her hometown for three performances on Friday and Saturday, 22 and 23 September.

Made with Close to Home Productions in collaboration with a group of north west women, the former Lymm High student’s play about a fictional woman called Lucy aims to break down the taboos around talking about breast cancer and the invisible barriers that stop people taking charge of their own health.

From bra fittings to breast cancer diagnosis, Lucy’s boobs tell her story in 60 minutes – the time it takes to perform a standard lumpectomy.

Identities was originally inspired by Rae’s mum Marion who was diagnosed with breast cancer when Rae was just 13.

Marion got the all-clear about 13 years ago but it was not long after Rae started to write a play about the subject that she had her own health scare when she found a lump on her right breast.

Identities – supported by Culture Warrington, Prevent Breast Cancer and Arts Council England – draws on those real events, plus those of the many women with lived experience of breast cancer that Rae spoke to while researching the production.

The result is described as a ‘comedy that carries a message’ and it’s one that has been warming hearts and breaking down taboos across the UK.

Rae said: “We are overjoyed to be touring Identities on this scale, and delighted to have secured a third round of funding from Arts Council England.

“We will also be taking Identities into community spaces, making the show more accessible, as well as working with young people to encourage more engagement with theatre.

“Personally, the evolution of this project and company is a dream come true and I couldn't be more grateful to Culture Warrington and Pyramid Arts Centre for their continued support of my work.”

Leah Biddle, Cultural Manager at Culture Warrington, added: “We are delighted to once again be supporting this fantastic Warrington-based theatre company and welcoming back Identities to Pyramid Arts Centre this autumn.

“Identities tackles a very sensitive subject using real stories, relatable experience and lots of humour to really connect with audiences. We were overwhelmed by the response of last year's performances, and we can't wait to invite more of Warrington's community to see this incredible local talent.”

Identities is at Pyramid on Friday and Saturday, 22 and 23 September and tickets are on sale now. Visit Click Here