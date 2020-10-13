Hampstead Garden Opera Presents A NIGHT AT THE OPERA

The concert takes place on 24 October 2020.

Hampstead Garden Opera will present its annual concert A Night At The Opera on 24 October 2020.

The annual concert once again features HGO stars in a wonderful programme of opera favourites, from Mozart to Bernstein by way of Rossini, Puccini, and Bizet, amongst others, and ending with Verdi's exhilarating 'Brindisi' from 'La traviata'.

Singers:

Eleanor Ross, soprano (La traviata 2018)

Esme Bronwen Smith, mezzo-soprano (Savitri, 2020)

Monwabisi Lindi, tenor (La bohème 2019)

Peter Edge, baritone (La bohème 2019)

At the Steinway, concert director Juliane Gallant.

St Michael's Church, South Grove, Highgate, N6 6BJ

Saturday 24 October 2020

6.00 - 8.00 pm

Tickets: £25 (nave/front gallery), £15 (side aisles/rear gallery). Tickets are now available at https://hgoconcert.bpt.me/

Please note that only tickets purchased online will be valid: there will be no sales of tickets at the event and no one without prepaid ticket will be allowed entry.

The concert will be carried out in accordance with COVID regulations and advice. Learn more at https://hgo.org.uk/concert/.

