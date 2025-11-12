Hammed Animashaun Named Patron Of Half Moon As East London Venue Launches New Programmes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Half Moon has revealed that acclaimed actor Hammed Animashaun has become an official Patron of the organisation. The appointment, announced during the venue's recent celebration marking 35 years of empowering young people in Tower Hamlets through drama, coincided with the launch of two major new initiatives: Moonrise Lab and the Creative Council, scheduled for 2026.

A former member of Half Moon's Youth Theatre, Hammed credits the company with playing a vital role in his journey as a performer and in building his confidence and self-esteem as a young person growing up in East London.

Hammed, known for his standout performances in A Midsummer Night's Dream, 'Master Harold,' ... and the Boys, Black Ops, Pls Like, and The Wheel of Time, first became involved with Half Moon Theatre at the age of 11 after being encouraged by his drama teacher at Stepney All Saints School. Reflecting on that time, he said:

"Half Moon is where it all began for me. I was incredibly lucky to have a local schoolteacher who saw something in me and encouraged me to give it a try. Joining The Youth Theatre at Half Moon changed my life - it gave me a voice, a space to be myself and, most importantly, it gave me confidence.

"I started out acting at Half Moon and then ended up ushering and working in the box office - the whole experience was a gateway into the world of theatre. To now return as a Patron is a huge honour. I owe so much to Half Moon, and I will always be grateful for the belief they showed in me."

Hammed's appointment as Patron comes at a time when Half Moon continues to deepen its commitment to nurturing young talent and providing access to the arts for children and young people across Tower Hamlets and beyond.

During the recent celebration marking 35 years of being a young people's theatre, Half Moon's joint CEOs, Louise Allen and Bradley Travis, announced the launch of two exciting new programmes for 2026. The new initiatives include Moonrise Lab, an innovative cross-arts artform development programme for artists underrepresented in the sector, and Half Moon's Creative Council, which will hand over the 'keys to the theatre' to young people from across our programmes, empowering them to help shape the venue's strategic decisions.

Bradley Travis, Half Moon's Artistic Director and Joint CEO, said: "Hammed's journey is a powerful reminder of the power of Half Moon to inspire, support and open doors for the next generation of artists and creatives. This commitment is stronger than ever, which is why we are thrilled to be launching initiatives like the Moonrise Lab and our new Creative Council in 2026. We're incredibly proud to welcome Hammed as a Patron; his success, warmth and humility will be a great source of inspiration for the young people we work with today."

Louise Allen, Executive Director and Joint CEO of Half Moon, added: "Hammed embodies everything Half Moon stands for. His story shows the life-changing impact of access to the arts, and as we look ahead to creating new opportunities with the Moonrise Lab and Creative Council, we're thrilled he's joining us as a Patron. He's a wonderful role model and his support will mean so much to our community."

Hammed joins a growing group of passionate supporters who champion Half Moon's mission to create inclusive, empowering and imaginative theatre experiences for young people.